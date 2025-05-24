Egypt’s Heatwave Expected to Ease by Sunday

Egypt is facing an intense heatwave from Saturday to Monday, with a noticeable decline in temperatures expected to begin on Tuesday.

Temperatures at night and during the early morning will remain mild, while daytime highs are forecast to reach between 36°C and 39°C in Greater Cairo and along the northern coast, and 38°C to 43°C in Upper Egypt.

Winds are expected in several regions, including Greater Cairo, the eastern coastline, and the southern parts of the country. In exposed areas like South Sinai and the Red Sea Governorate, gusty winds could raise dust and sand.

Starting Tuesday, a noticeable drop in temperature, around 8 to 9 degrees Celsius, is anticipated across northern Egypt, Greater Cairo, and northern Upper Egypt.

From Tuesday, daytime highs should range between 30°C and 32°C in Greater Cairo, 24°C to 26°C along the northern coast, and 32°C to 33°C in northern Upper Egypt.

However, southern Upper Egypt will continue to experience high temperatures, with peaks ranging from 37°C to 41°C by the weekend.

This cooling trend is expected to offer some relief after a stretch of extreme heat.

Egypt has been experiencing increasingly frequent and intense heatwaves, a trend attributed to climate change. The Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East region is warming nearly twice as fast as the global average, leading to more extreme weather events. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reported that 2024 was the warmest year on record for Europe, with significant heat stress observed across the region.

In response to these challenges, Egypt has developed a National Climate Change Strategy aiming to enhance resilience and mitigate the impacts of climate change. The strategy includes measures to improve early warning systems, promote sustainable energy, and strengthen infrastructure to withstand extreme weather events.