Falafel is more than just a popular street food; it is a delicious symbol of Egyptian culture, steeped in history and tradition.

Falafel is believed to have originated in Egypt, particularly among the ancient Egyptians who first prepared it using fava beans.

Some theories suggest that Coptic Christians may have created it around 1,000 years ago, while others claim its roots trace back to the time of the pharaohs.

Despite these claims, there are no direct references to falafel in ancient Egyptian texts, leading many to believe it is a relatively modern dish, first mentioned post-British occupation in 1882.

The dish spread to other regions, with some attributing its popularization to Levantine cultures, particularly Syria and Lebanon.

However, food historians generally acknowledge falafel as having Egyptian origins, supported by historical evidence and culinary traditions.

Today, falafel is enjoyed globally, often made from fava beans or chickpeas, and serves as a popular vegetarian alternative.

What makes Egyptian falafel distinct is its vibrant green color, a result of using fresh herbs like parsley and cilantro, along with the split fava beans.

Unlike the chickpea-based falafel commonly found in other parts of the world, the Egyptian version highlights the flavors of its key components, creating a unique taste that is both herby and hearty.

The pronunciation of “falafel” varies between Cairo and Alexandria, sparking an ongoing friendly debate among locals. In Cairo, they call it ‘ta’amiya,’ while in Alexandria, it is still referred to as ‘falafel.’ Which term is correct? The truth is, no one is entirely sure. However, in Egypt, it is perfectly acceptable to use either name!

The Tasty Recipe

To make traditional Egyptian falafel, dry fava beans are soaked for a few hours before being blended with fresh herbs, garlic, and spices.

The mixture is then whipped until airy and fluffy, ensuring that the falafel will be light and delicious. Then the mixture is formed into balls or patties, dipped in sesame seeds for added crunch, and fried until golden brown. The result is a crispy exterior that gives way to a tender, flavorful inside.

The key to cooking falafel is in the details: using fresh ingredients, balancing the spices, and allowing the mixture to aerate.

When making falafel, one should remember to avoid over-processing the dough, which can lead to a mushy texture, and fry at the right temperature to ensure a perfectly cooked falafel.

To make it even taste better, you can serve it with tahini sauce, fresh vegetables, and perhaps a sprinkle of pickles for a delectable experience.

In essence, falafel is not just a meal; it is a representation of heritage, connection, and the joy of sharing food with loved ones.

Whether you are enjoying a falafel sandwich in the crowded streets of Cairo or making it at home, remember that each bite is a taste of history and a celebration of tradition. Mark your calendars for International Falafel Day, celebrated on 12 June, 2025, to honor this beloved dish.