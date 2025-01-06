Canada’s New Policy for International Students: What’s the Reaction?

Citing the need to address housing shortages and manage the rapid growth of international enrollments, the Canadian federal government has introduced significant changes to its study permit and post-graduation work permit (PGWP) system as of 1 November 2024.

”I actually think it’s not a bad idea. They’re only granting post-grad work permits for degrees in certain fields that are in demand or have labor shortages,” said Mostafa Shaarawy, a 24-year-old Egyptian graduate of mechanical engineering and now a building systems coordinator in Canada.

This sentiment reflects the mixed reactions to Canada’s new policies targeting international students.

One major change is the implementation of a cap on study permits, reducing the number issued to 360,000—down from 485,000 in 2023.

A study permit, issued by Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), serves as a legal authorization for foreign nationals to study at designated learning institutions (DLIs) in Canada and remain in the country during their studies.

The government’s newly introduced cap aims to control the influx of international students and alleviate concerns about housing and resource availability across Canada.

According to IRCC, these measures are designed to ensure the system remains sustainable while easing pressure on Canada’s housing market.

In addition to the cap, eligibility criteria for post-graduation work permits (PGWPs) have been redefined.

Only graduates of programs aligned with Canada’s labor market priorities will qualify. Programs in high-demand sectors—such as healthcare, engineering, information technology, and skilled trades—remain prioritized.

Meanwhile, students from private institutions with limited oversight may no longer qualify for PGWPs, particularly those enrolled in programs such as business management, international business, human resources, marketing, and similar fields.

These policy changes come amidst growing concerns over the broader implications of immigration, including housing affordability and public sentiment—issues highlighted by those directly affected, such as Selim Akef.

“The huge number of immigrants that come to Canada every year have caused significant problems for Canadians, especially in the housing market, as rent and mortgages are unaffordable for the average Canadian,” said Selim Akef, a 23-year-old biomedical engineering graduate living in Canada.

Akef noted that these economic strains have contributed to rising crime rates and a shift in public opinion regarding immigration.

The policy changes extend beyond permits. The government will reinstate a limit on off-campus work hours for international students, capping them at 20 hours per week during academic terms as of 30 April 2024. This reverses a COVID-19-era measure that temporarily allowed unlimited work hours to address labor shortages.

Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan), an organization representing post-secondary institutions, expressed concerns about the impact of these policies, particularly on smaller communities and institutions reliant on international tuition.

Nevertheless, government officials defended the changes as necessary to address housing challenges and align international education with economic goals, emphasizing that the increasing numbers of international students have contributed to additional pressure on the housing market.

For Egyptian students, the implications are clear. Shaarawy pointed out the increased competition for admission into programs that remain eligible for PGWPs. “This could make it harder for Egyptians to gain admission to programs that grant post-graduation work permits,” he said.

Despite these hurdles, long-term international students play a vital role in Canada’s economy. In 2022, they accounted for 97.7 percent of total spending by international students, contributing $CAD 30.3 billion (EGP 1.076 trillion) to GDP and supporting 353,850 jobs.

Yet challenges persist. “It is still quite difficult to find jobs after graduation if you don’t already have Canadian work experience,” Shaarawy explained. “I studied in a STEM field, and while I got an internship in a field and company I liked, I would have struggled to find a full-time job afterward if I hadn’t left a good impression during my internship.”

Akef echoed this sentiment, highlighting the lack of entry-level positions in many fields. “Most positions offered are for mid-to-senior level roles, making it harder for new graduates to find work,” he said.

Canada’s new measures reflect its efforts to balance domestic concerns with economic priorities. While the changes aim to align immigration policies with labor market demands, their long-term impact on international students and the country’s global education appeal remains uncertain.