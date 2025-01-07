New Initiatives for Syrian Nationals in Egypt Amid Heightened Entry Restrictions

The Syrian Embassy in Cairo has announced new measures aimed at easing their return to Syria on Sunday 5 January.

Among these measures are free document certification, a one-time six-month extension for passports, and complimentary same-day return tickets.

These initiatives, effective immediately, underscore the Embassy’s commitment to supporting the approximately 1.5 million Syrians residing in Egypt, the second-largest foreign community in the country.

While the document certification process will have its fees waived, the Embassy clarified that other services will not be included in this exemption.

The new policy allows Syrians to obtain return tickets without needing prior appointments, streamlining the process for those wishing to return home.

This announcement comes in the wake of Egypt’s recent implementation of stringent restrictions on Syrian nationals entering the country.

The new regulations permit entry only for those with temporary non-tourist residency permits, with airlines facing penalties for violations.

This marks the second wave of restrictions since the ousting of Bashar al-Assad’s regime on 8 December.

Previously, Syrians holding residencies from European countries, the Gulf, the U.S., or Canada were banned from entry unless they secured prior security approval.

These measures reflect Cairo’s heightened focus on security risks, particularly concerning individuals with potential ties to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood and other banned groups.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reports that only 148,439 of the 1.5 million Syrians in Egypt are officially registered as refugees, with many still awaiting essential documentation.

Egyptian authorities have also imposed entry bans on Palestinians from conflict-affected countries, including Syria, further complicating the matter.

As some Syrians in Egypt consider returning home, the first group recently made the journey from Cairo to Syria via a ferry from Nuweiba Port to Aqaba, Jordan.