Trump to Impose 10% Tariffs on Egyptian Imports

In line with the U.S. President’s new regulations imposing tariffs on global imports, Egypt will be subject to a baseline tariff of 10 percent when exporting to the U.S.

On April 2, President Donald Trump announced a 10 percent tariff on all imports into the U.S., set to take effect on April 5. Higher rates have been imposed on what he described as the “worst offenders,” according to the White House.

Countries and regions hit hardest by these tariffs include China, India, and the European Union, facing rates of around 30 percent. Some nations, including Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam, are being taxed at nearly 50 percent.

The decision follows months of escalating trade disputes with longstanding U.S. partners, including Canada, Mexico, and the EU. The administration has justified the move as part of an effort to restore economic security, prioritize U.S. manufacturing, and address trade imbalances.

The EU has strongly condemned the new tariffs, calling them unfair and unjustified.

European leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, have warned that the measures risk triggering a trade war.

The European Commission has threatened retaliatory tariffs on key American exports, including agriculture, technology, and automotive goods.

What does Egypt Export to the US?

U.S. total goods trade with Egypt was an estimated USD 8.6 billion in 2024, with Egyptian imports to the US accounting for USD 2,546 billion.

Over the years, textiles and apparel, plastics, rubber, mineral fuels and base metal comprised the largest products to enter the US from Egypt, most of which going to larger stated and cities such as New York, New Jersey, California and Texas, as per the American Chamber Commerce in Egypt.