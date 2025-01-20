Everything You Need to Know about Cairo’s 2025 Bookfair

The 2025 Cairo International Book Fair is set to commence on 23 January until 5 February at Egypt’s International Exhibition Center in New Cairo.

Established in 1969 to commemorate Cairo’s millennium, the Cairo International Book Fair was initiated under the leadership of then-Minister of Culture Tharwat Okasha, who decided to mark the cultural occasion with a major event.

He entrusted writer and researcher Suhayr Al-Qalamawi with overseeing the organization of the first book fair. In recognition of her pivotal role, the 2008 edition honored Al-Qalamawi as the Person of the Year. The fair has since evolved into one of the largest and most significant in the Middle East.

Last year’s edition alone welcomed nearly 4.8 million visitors, according to Al Masry Al Yom. This year, the Sultanate of Oman will be the guest of honor, while the late Dr. Ahmed Mostagir will be honored as the main guest of honor.

Dr. Ahmed Mostagir was a renowned Egyptian scientist in the fields of agriculture and genetics, leaving a significant impact on science and literature. He earned prestigious academic degrees, including a PhD in population genetics from the University of Edinburgh, and held key positions such as Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture at Cairo University.

He wrote numerous books on genetics and genetic engineering and received several distinguished awards, including the State Appreciation Award and the Mubarak Prize for Advanced Technological Sciences.

Writer Fatima Al-Ma’adoul will also be recognized as the Child Fair Personality, due to being one of the most prominent pioneers of children’s literature in the Arab world.

She has written and directed many children’s plays. Al-Ma’adoul also wrote more than 50 literary books for children of all ages, directed various works, and presented the first theater for the disabled in Egypt.

The fair will provide several bus lines connecting various parts of Cairo directly to the venue.

As for ticket prices, they remain accessible at EGP 5 (USD 0.099).

Tickets can be bought online through their website or purchased at the venue. The book fair will have extended hours on weekends, until 9 PM on Thursdays and Fridays and from 10 AM to 8 PM on weekdays.