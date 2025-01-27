Egypt Rejects Forced Displacement of Palestinians Outside Their Homeland

Egypt reaffirmed on Sunday 26 January, its rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians from Gaza to the Sinai Peninsula, describing such actions as a “red line” and a violation of international law.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed Egypt’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people on their land and upholding their legitimate rights.

The ministry firmly opposed any attempts to forcibly remove Palestinians from their homeland, warning that such actions would undermine regional stability and extend the conflict.

The statement also called on the international community to implement the two-state solution and establish a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The remarks came amid a press briefing aboard Air Force One on Saturday 25 January, US President Donald Trump revealed that he had proposed relocating more than one million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, including Jordan.

Echoing Egypt’s position, the Arab League on Sunday 26 January, condemned any attempts to uproot Palestinians from their land, warning that such actions amount to ethnic cleansing.

“The forced displacement and eviction of people from their land can only be called ethnic cleansing,” the statement read.

The Arab League emphasized that peace and stability in the region can only be achieved by addressing the root cause of the conflict and implementing the two-state solution.

This, they reiterated, involves establishing an independent Palestinian state along the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The league called on the international community to intensify efforts to achieve this solution, warning that attempts to annex, displace, or expand settlements have repeatedly proven futile and violate international law.

Over the past year, Egypt has consistently opposed the forced displacement of Palestinians. In October 2023, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi emphasized that relocating Palestinians from Gaza to Sinai would create security repercussions for Egypt and set a precedent for further displacements from the West Bank.

In December 2023, Egypt condemned the collapse of the Gaza ceasefire and reaffirmed its steadfast position in opposing any forced displacement of Palestinians, considering it a non-negotiable red line.

Additionally, in November 2024, during the Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Al-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s firm stance against any initiatives aimed at undermining the Palestinian cause, including efforts to forcibly displace Palestinian civilians or render the Gaza Strip uninhabitable.

These consistent positions underscore Egypt’s unwavering commitment to supporting Palestinians in maintaining their presence on their land and rejecting any actions that could lead to their forced displacement.