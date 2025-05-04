Sharm El Sheikh Hosts Egypt’s First Exotic Drag Race

Sharm El-Sheikh’s Ring Road was transformed into a race track on Saturday, 3 May, as the city hosted the Sharm Exotic Drag Race, the first large-scale luxury drag racing event of its kind in Egypt.

The event was organized by Roads & Rides, Egypt’s first official car club, and brought together dozens of high-performance vehicles from world-renowned brands like Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Porsche.

Organized in coordination with the South Sinai governorate, the event was attended by South Sinai Governor Khaled Fouda, alongside a number of executive and security officials.

A total of 50 dream cars such as Ferrari and Porshce competed in a 400-meter head-to-head race, with the Ring Road closed off entirely and traffic diverted to ensure safety and smooth flow across the city.

To accommodate the event, security and emergency services were deployed in large numbers, including traffic police, ambulances, and civil defense units, as authorities emphasized the importance of maintaining safety throughout the race.

Governor Fouda praised the drag race as one of the largest events of its kind in the Middle East, highlighting its potential to boost sports and cultural tourism in the region.

“This event puts Sharm El-Sheikh on the map for global motorsport tourism,” Fouda said, adding that the city “is becoming a hub for both sports and leisure travel.”

Organizers have not yet announced whether similar events will be held in other Egyptian cities.

Following the race, Roads & Rides issued a statement addressing audience feedback regarding limited visibility from the stands.

They noted there was not enough time to modify the barrier’s height but assured the issue would be addressed in future events. Attendees were also encouraged to keep their tickets, which will grant them access to the next event.