Egypt’s Sisi Invites Trump to Cairo, Discusses Gaza Ceasefire and Middle East Peace

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi had a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on 1 February, reaffirming the strategic alliance between Egypt and the United States while discussing key regional and bilateral issues. The conversation focused on the ongoing conflict in Gaza, economic cooperation, and efforts to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East.

During the call, President Sisi congratulated Trump on securing a second term in office, highlighting the American people’s trust in his leadership. He invited Trump to visit Egypt at the earliest opportunity to enhance bilateral relations, discuss pressing regional issues, and attend the Grand Egyptian Museum’s inauguration. Trump reciprocated by inviting Sisi for an official visit to Washington and a White House meeting.

The two leaders discussed bilateral trade and investment, underlining the importance of expanding economic ties and strengthening joint security efforts, particularly in the field of water security—a crucial topic amid Egypt’s ongoing concerns over Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza took center stage in the discussion, as Sisi and Trump reviewed the implementation of the ceasefire agreement brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S.. They stressed the urgent need to accelerate humanitarian aid deliveries and ensure stability in the region.

Sisi reiterated his commitment to a long-term peace process, emphasizing Trump’s potential role in brokering a historic agreement. He recalled Trump’s inaugural speech, in which the U.S. President positioned himself as a champion of peace. The Egyptian leader underscored the need to restart peace negotiations aimed at a sustainable resolution to ongoing conflicts.

The call concluded with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to regular high-level meetings and stronger diplomatic coordination. They agreed to intensify collaboration across economic, security, and foreign policy sectors, further reinforcing the strategic depth of U.S.-Egypt relations.

It remains unclear whether the two leaders discussed Trump’s recent comments suggesting the displacement of Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan, a proposal that has been widely criticized. In recent days, Egyptian officials have firmly rejected the notion, with President Sisi stating in his most recent speech that Egypt would not accept any forced displacement of Palestinians into its territory.