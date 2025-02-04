Art Cairo 2025 Returns to the Grand Egyptian Museum

The sixth edition of Art Cairo, Egypt’s premier art fair, is set to take place from February 8 to 11, 2025, at the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), showcasing contemporary and modern Arab art on an unprecedented scale.

With over 50 artists and 25 participating galleries, this year’s edition presents more than 3,000 art pieces, spanning emerging talents to renowned names in the region’s art scene, including Nizar Sabour and Mohamed Banawy.

Visitors can engage in live art experiences, panel discussions, and exclusive exhibitions, offering a deeper exploration of Arab artistic expression.

This year, Art Cairo delivers a powerful message: “Peace upon all lands.” A highlight of the event is the solo exhibition by Syrian artist Nizar Sabour, whose work revolves around the olive tree—an enduring symbol of peace and resilience.

His artwork visually embodies this year’s theme, emphasizing art’s role in fostering unity and hope.

More than just an exhibition, Art Cairo 2025 bridges history with contemporary creativity, positioning Egypt at the heart of the region’s evolving art scene.

Since its inception in 2020, Art Cairo has grown significantly, establishing itself as a key event on the global art calendar.

This growth is attributed to its commitment to showcasing contemporary and modern Arab art, fostering cultural dialogue, and engaging with a diverse array of artists and galleries from the MENA region and beyond.

Each edition has built upon the last, enhancing its offerings and solidifying its position as a cultural beacon in the region.