U.S. Sanctions UN Rapporteur Amid Ongoing Violence in Gaza

The Trump administration announced on Wednesday 9 July sanctions on Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur for the West Bank and Gaza, following her outspoken criticism of Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

This move comes amidst escalating violence in the region, where over 57,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war on Gaza started on 7 October, 2023.

The sanctions aim to curb Albanese’s support to the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s prosecution efforts against American and Israel officials as well as sanctions calls against companies aiding Israel’s military cooperations.

Albanese, an Italian human rights lawyer, has described Israel’s actions as genocidal and has urged international actors to take a stand against the ongoing violence. She has been the UN’s special rapporteur for the West Bank and Gaza since 2022.

Her recent reports have named several Western companies such as manufacturer Lockheed Martin for selling weapons, and tech firms Alphabet, IBM, Microsoft and Amazon who support Israel’s military apparatus.

U.S. State Department, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, criticized Albanese, linking her actions to a campaign of “political and economic warfare” against Israel and the U.S.

Given sanctions may restrict Albanese’s ability to travel to the U.S. and access her assets, further complicating her role as a human rights advocate.

Amid this controversy lies a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where the majority of the population has been displaced and essential services have collapsed.