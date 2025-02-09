Egypt Selected as Headquarters for Regional Biomanufacturing Center in North Africa

The Academy of Scientific Research and Technology (ASRT) announced on Saturday 8 February that Egypt has been designated as the headquarters for the Regional Center for Raising Bio-Manufacturing Capacities for the North African Region (RCCN).

In partnership with Morocco, the initiative underscores Egypt’s dedication to advancing the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, particularly in vaccine production according to the Egyptian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Dr. Ayman Ashour, the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, emphasized that this achievement reflects the Egyptian state’s commitment to developing its pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and enhancing scientific research in biotechnology.

He stated that the success of the Egyptian file, submitted by the Unified Procurement Authority as part of the Egyptian Alliance for Vaccine Manufacturers (EVMA), highlights Egypt’s strategic vision to localize vaccine production across the African continent.

This announcement was made during the Second Forum on Vaccine Manufacturing and Health Products for African Union member states, which took place from 4-6 February 2025, in Cairo.

The official announcement was attended by numerous senior officials, including Dr. John Nkengasong, Director of the African Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dr. Sanya Nishtar, and CEO of the Global Alliance for Vaccines.

Their presence shows the importance of this achievement for the broader African region in the quest for enhanced health security.

The forum was organized by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in collaboration with the Global Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) and the Regional Vaccine Manufacturing Center (RVMC).

The Egyptian Vaccine Manufacturers Alliance (EVMA) comprises six key entities: the Egyptian Unified Procurement Authority, the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology, the Egyptian Drug Authority, the Faculty of Pharmacy at Ain Shams University, the Faculty of Pharmacy at Cairo University, and Eva Pharma.

The successful establishment of the RCCN is viewed as a pivotal step towards strengthening biomanufacturing capabilities across the continent as per the Egyptian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.