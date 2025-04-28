Guira Developments Unveils Mazeej Giza: A New Chapter in Luxury Living by the Pyramids

Guira Developments, a boutique luxury real estate firm with a 75-year legacy in Egypt’s construction and property sectors, has officially announced the launch of Mazeej Giza, a hospitality-led residential project set against the iconic backdrop of the Pyramids of Giza and the lush greenery of Mansoureya.

Described as the first branded hotel and luxury residence development of its kind in the MENA region, Mazeej Giza introduces a new concept to the local market by seamlessly blending heritage, privacy and international design standards.

Located just minutes from the Grand Egyptian Museum, the project aims to redefine upscale living in Egypt through a combination of world-class world-class curated services, bespoke architecture and unobstructed views of one of the world’s most historic sites.

A Boutique Living Experience

Founded in Alexandria in 2016, Guira Developments has made a name for itself with high-end projects along Egypt’s North Coast. With Mazeej Giza, the company is making its flagship entrance into Greater Cairo. The development builds on Guira’s longstanding reputation for on-time delivery, meticulous finishing and long-term value creation.

The project includes an exclusive limited inventory of 110 branded residences and a luxury hotel operated by GnK under the Mazeej brand. GnK is known for curating boutique, lifestyle-oriented destinations across Egypt. Egypt Sotheby’s International Realty serves as the exclusive global sales partner, bringing international reach and credibility to the project.

“Our vision for this project is to redefine luxury living in West Cairo by seamlessly blending modern elegance with the timeless grandeur of the Pyramids. Every detail has been meticulously curated to offer an unparalleled lifestyle experience, from world-class hospitality to bespoke residences, ensuring that every moment is enriched with exclusivity and refinement. This development is more than just a place to live – it’s a landmark destination that harmonizes heritage, design, and contemporary luxury, setting a new benchmark for elevated living in the region,” says Omar Badawi, Partner and Chief Commercial Officer of Guira Developments.

Mazeej Giza is tailored for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, lifestyle buyers, global tastemakers and expats seeking design-forward residences with hotel-level services. Designed by Laithy+Architects, the project integrates local architectural cues with contemporary elegance.

Residences range from one-bedroom suites to expansive four bedroom apartments, each designed for privacy and seamless flow. The development emphasizes low-density living with 24/7 concierge service, butler support, wellness amenities, in-residence dining and tailored spa treatments.

Cultural and Economic Impact

Mazeej Giza contributes to Egypt’s Vision 2030 by expanding high-end hospitality offerings and generating employment across food and beverage, wellness and hospitality services. Situated in the increasingly desirable West Cairo district, the development benefits from rapid infrastructure growth and proximity to cultural landmarks.

The area has become a hub for real estate and cultural investment, supported by developments like the Grand Egyptian Museum and other projects that are reshaping the narrative of Cairo’s western corridor.

Guira plans to host a series of curated experiences at Mazeej Giza, including art exhibitions, wellness programming, culinary showcases and exclusive events. The property will also feature a leisure pool, spa and gym, secure parking, laundry services and multiple food and beverage outlets operated by GnK.

Mazeej Giza is also part of a broader movement to elevate Cairo’s standing as a destination that blends heritage with global sophistication. The project integrates architectural craftsmanship, cultural programming and premium hospitality, setting a new benchmark for residential living in Egypt.

With strategic partnerships, a distinct location and a focus on personalized experiences, Mazeej Giza positions itself as both a cultural touchstone and a smart investment. For Guira Developments, it signals a pivotal step forward in shaping Egypt’s evolving luxury real estate and hospitality landscape.

For more information about Guira Developments and its projects, click here and follow on Instagram here.