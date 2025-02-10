Egypt Hikes Private Sector Minimum Wage to EGP 7,000

Egypt’s National Council of Wages (NCW) has raised the minimum wage for private sector workers to EGP 7,000 (USD 139) per month, effective 1 March 2025 as opposed to EGP 6,000 (USD 119) that was implemented in April 2024.

This decision, the sixth wage increase in three years, aligns with broader efforts to improve the living standards of Egypt’s private workforce.

In addition to the wage hike, the NCW announced that all private sector employees will receive an annual raise of at least three percent of their social insurance wage, with a minimum increment of EGP 250 (USD 5) per month.

For the first time ever, the council has also set a minimum hourly wage for part-time workers at EGP 28, in accordance with the Labour Law.

Previously, the minimum wage was increased gradually—from EGP 2,400 (USD 47) in January 2022, to EGP 2,700 (USD 54) in January 2023, then to EGP 3,000 (USD 59) in July 2023, EGP 3,500 (USD 69) in January 2024, and further to EGP 6,000 (USD 119) in April 2024.

Egypt has taken several steps in recent months to ease inflation and stabilize the economy. In October 2023, the government launched an initiative to cut prices on essential food items such as cooking oil, rice and eggs, reducing costs by 15 to 25 percent.

The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) also tightened monetary policy, raising interest rates by a total of 19 percent since March 2022 to curb inflation. In March 2024, an unprecedented six percent rate hike was introduced, allowing the local currency to be subject to market forces.

These measures are part of a broader strategy to restore economic stability and support citizens amid ongoing financial challenges.