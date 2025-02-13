Egypt and South Korea Collaborate on Medical Initiatives

Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population, met with Kim Yonghyon, South Korea’s Ambassador to Egypt on Tuesday 11 February to enhance healthcare collaborations.

The meeting, held at the Ministry’s headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in healthcare, human resource development, and South Korea’s biomedical investments in Egypt.

A key outcome of their discussions was the launch of a USD 9 million (EGP 455 million) grant project which aims to improve emergency medical services in Upper Egypt, specifically targeting the Nag Hammady and Luxor regions.

This initiative is designed to enhance emergency response capabilities for both railway-related accidents and general medical emergencies.

Starting next year, the project will introduce mobile clinics, upgrade emergency rooms, provide advanced medical equipment, and offer specialized training for emergency medical personnel.

Ambassador Kim highlighted the Dr. LEE Jong-wook Fellowship Program, which invites Egyptian healthcare professionals to participate in training focused on infectious disease response and health policy leadership.

This year marks Egypt’s inaugural participation in the program, which has trained 1,500 professionals from 30 countries since its inception in 2007.

The meeting also unveiled a joint investment of USD 10 million (EGP 506 million) from Korea’s ChoonAng Vaccine Lab (CAVAC) and Egypt’s Global Pharmaceutical Industries (GPI) to establish a poultry vaccine production facility in Al-Sadat City.

Both officials expressed optimism about expanding cooperation in medical industries, including the exchange of expertise and the establishment of scholarship opportunities for Egyptian medical professionals to study in South Korea.