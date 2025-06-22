Egypt Warns of Escalation After U.S. Strikes Iranian Nuclear Sites, Urges Political Resolution

Egypt has expressed deep concern over the mounting escalation in the Middle East, following coordinated US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities in the early hours of Sunday, 22 June.

In an official statement, Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that the continued military escalation poses “grave consequences for regional and international security,” and reiterated Cairo’s rejection of any violation of the U.N. Charter or infringement on state sovereignty.

The statement called for restraint from all parties involved, urging a return to political dialogue as the only viable path to resolving the crisis. Egypt also emphasized the need to avoid further bloodshed and reaffirmed its commitment to promoting diplomatic solutions.

The statement came hours after the United States launched a large-scale bombing campaign on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites, strikes described by U.S. President Donald Trump as “successful” and “obliterating.”

Israel confirmed that the strikes were conducted in “full coordination” with Washington. While Iranian officials acknowledged the attack, they denied suffering any critical damage. Tehran has since called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to condemn the US airstrikes.

In parallel with Egypt’s official position, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke by phone with Iran’s newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian, the first public contact between the two leaders since the conflict escalated last month.

El-Sisi stressed Egypt’s “complete rejection” of the Israeli military escalation against Iran, describing it as a threat to regional stability at a time when the Middle East is already experiencing multiple crises.

He highlighted the urgent need for a ceasefire and the revival of negotiations toward a peaceful and sustainable resolution.

According to the Egyptian presidency, Pezeshkian expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s efforts, describing Cairo’s position as wise and constructive. He affirmed Iran’s support for Egypt’s stance on the need to find a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.

Egypt’s diplomatic outreach continued with Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty holding talks in Turkey with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, discussing the need to prevent further escalation between Tel Aviv and Tehran.

Abdelatty also spoke by phone with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, reiterating Egypt’s position that peaceful negotiation, not warfare, is the only path forward.

The U.S. strikes come amid an intensifying conflict between Iran and Israel, which erupted on 13 June following Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites. The attack killed dozens in Tehran and prompted retaliatory missile launches from Iran.

Since then, both countries have exchanged cross-border attacks, raising fears of a broader regional war.