Al Ahly Unveils New Stadium  in Sheikh Zayed in a Historic Ceremony at Luxor’s Hatshepsut Temple

In a historic celebration at Luxor’s iconic Hatshepsut Temple, Al Ahly Sporting Club (Al Ahly SC) unveiled the final design of its long-anticipated “Project of the Century” – a state-of-the-art stadium in Sheikh Zayed City of Cairo, during Friday’s FIFA Club World Cup trophy ceremony.

Al Ahly SC, founded in 1907, stands as Egypt’s most decorated football club, boasting a record 12 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League titles. The club has also secured 44 Egyptian Premier League titles, 39 Egyptian Cup victories, and 15 Egyptian Super Cup wins. Known for its passionate fanbase and the philosophy of “play for the badge,” Al Ahly SC has been a cornerstone of Egyptian sports for over a century.

The project’s centerpiece is a 42,000-seat stadium, meticulously designed without a running track to ensure fans are closer to the action, creating an electrifying atmosphere. The North Standalone will accommodate 11,000 supporters, embodying the heartbeat of Al Ahly’s fanbase. Beyond the stadium, the sports city will feature 72 elite “VVIP” suites, 80 luxurious “VIP” boxes, 73 premium suites, official club stores, a sports university, a specialized hospital for athletic injuries, a museum chronicling the club’s extensive legacy, a youth academy, and a hotel to host teams and visitors. The development is planned in two phases: the first focusing on the stadium and hotel, followed by the university, hospital, and training facilities.

The project, estimated to cost between EGP 8–9 billion (USD 160–180 million), has secured substantial financial backing. Beltone Leasing & Factoring has committed EGP 4 billion (USD 80 million) to the initiative, while Al Qalaa Al Hamraa for Facilities Management, the project’s developer, has secured additional funding. The collaboration includes 15 international and regional firms, such as Hilton International and UAE-based Palm Sport, ensuring world-class execution and operational excellence.

During the ceremony, Al Ahly President Mahmoud El Khatib described the project as a “historic milestone,” emphasizing its role in diversifying the club’s revenue streams and enhancing Egypt’s global sports profile. He also announced that construction is set to begin immediately, with completion targeted within 200 weeks (approximately four years). Mohamed Kamel, CEO of Al Qalaa Al Hamraa for Facilities Management, added: “This isn’t just a stadium – it’s a holistic hub for health, education, and athletic excellence.”

The unveiling featured a video presentation showcasing the stadium’s standout features, including stands emblazoned with Al Ahly’s name and logo, a suspended circular screen beneath the roof, state-of-the-art dressing rooms, and an array of adjacent restaurants and cafés.