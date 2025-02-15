Ancient Egyptian Mummies Emit “Sweet and Spicy” Scents After Millennia, Study Reveals

Contrary to popular belief, ancient Egyptian mummies emit pleasant scents even after 5,000 years, according to a recent study. Researchers from University College London (UCL) and the University of Ljubljana analyzed nine mummies and found their odors to be “woody,” “spicy,” and “sweet.” This discovery offers new insights into ancient embalming practices and challenges long-held perceptions of mummified remains.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, employed non-invasive techniques to analyze the mummies’ scents. Researchers used gas chromatography-mass spectrometry-olfactometry to identify volatile compounds emitted from the sarcophagi, allowing them to study the preservation methods without physically sampling the remains.

In ancient Egypt, mummification–embalming and treating a dead body– was not solely about preserving the body but also involved preparing the spirit for the afterlife. Embalmers used aromatic substances such as oils, waxes, and balms, which were believed to aid in the spiritual transition. The pleasant scents detected in the study are likely remnants of these materials, including pine and juniper resins.

Dr. Cecilia Bembibre, a researcher at UCL’s Institute for Sustainable Heritage, noted the surprising nature of the findings: “In films and books, terrible things happen to those who smell mummified bodies. We were surprised at the pleasantness of them.”

Enhancing Museum Experiences Through Scent

The researchers aim to recreate these ancient scents to enrich museum exhibits. By developing synthetic “mummy scents,” they hope to provide visitors with a multi-sensory experience that deepens the understanding of ancient Egyptian rituals and mummification processes.

Ally Louks, an English literature supervisor at the University of Cambridge specializing in the politics of smell, described the initiative as “a really innovative” way to communicate history. “To engage your nose produces a strong emotional and physical reaction,” she said.

Beyond enhancing public engagement, the study has significant implications for the conservation of mummified remains. By identifying specific volatile compounds associated with the breakdown of embalming materials, conservators can monitor the condition of mummies non-invasively. This approach enables timely interventions to prevent deterioration and ensures the preservation of these ancient artifacts for future generations.

Professor Matija Strlič, co-author of the research, emphasized the importance of non-invasive analysis: “From the viewpoint of heritage scientists working with historic materials, not touching an object and analyzing it is really like [the] holy grail.”