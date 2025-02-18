Egyptians’ Views on Welcoming Palestinians: A Mixed Picture

The influx of Palestinians seeking refuge in Egypt has sparked various emotions among Egyptians. While there is strong historical support, worries about national security, resource management, and social impacts add complexity to the situation.

Historical Solidarity and National Identity

Many Egyptians view the Palestinian struggle through a lens of shared Arab identity and collective injustice. As Mohamed Sherif, a bookstore owner from Heliopolis, expresses, “Palestinians should for sure come to Egypt to seek refuge for as long as they want.”

Such a sentiment is rooted in a long-standing tradition of support for Palestinian rights, often echoed within Egyptian society. The connection between Egyptians and Palestinians is deepened by a shared history of conflict and resistance against colonialism and occupation.

The Nakba, or “catastrophe,” which saw the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in 1948, remains a painful memory that resonates across borders. Many Egyptians recall their own struggles against foreign intervention, which foster a sense of camaraderie with their Palestinian counterparts.

Political Considerations

However, the Egyptian government faces a balancing act. While it remains committed to Palestinian rights, it also considers national security.

H.A. Hellyer from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace emphasized that historical trends show forced displacement of Palestinians often leads to permanent exile.

Additionally, Egypt fears that a mass exodus from Gaza could bring Hamas and other militants into its territory, potentially destabilizing Sinai, where the military has previously battled Islamic militants.

Egypt remains unconvinced about the situation and since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007, Egypt has supported Israel’s blockade, restricting goods and movement, and has dismantled smuggling tunnels used by Hamas.

With the insurgency in Sinai largely subdued, Egypt is wary of new security threats. President Al-Sissi warned that if Palestinian militants establish a foothold in Sinai, it could jeopardize the 1979 peace deal with Israel, leading to military conflicts and undermining regional stability for the sake of addressing the Palestinian issue.

Public Sentiment

Many Egyptians express empathy for Palestinians but are wary of the implications of a large stream of displaced individuals.

Khalifa Omran, a fruit seller from Nasr City, emphasizes, “Arab governments should work collectively to find a solution for Palestinians and not displace them forever.”

His perspective highlights a desire for solidarity and collaboration among Arab nations to address the Palestinian conflict without forcing them into permanent exile.

With this blend of compassion and caution, many Egyptians want to support their Palestinian neighbors while simultaneously worrying about the implications of their potential resettlement in Egypt.

The call for a unified Arab response stresses the need for a sustainable and just resolution to the ongoing conflict, prioritizing the dignity and rights of Palestinians without compromising the stability of other countries.

Voices from the Ground

Interviews with everyday Egyptians reveal a nuanced understanding of the situation. Many express a sense of moral obligation to assist Palestinians, yet they also voice concerns about the practicality of such assistance.

One young artist, Omnia Ahmed in Cairo noted, “It’s heartbreaking to see what they’re going through, but we need to think about our own problems too. Can we really handle more people?”

A prevalent theme in public discourse: the desire to help, tempered by the realities of local conditions. Many Egyptians advocate for international support and collective Arab action to address the Palestinian plight, rather than relying solely on Egypt to absorb the burden.

Humanitarian Commitments Amidst Caution

Egypt’s role as a mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict highlights its humanitarian commitment. The government has facilitated negotiations and opened borders for humanitarian aid during times of crisis.

In recent months, Egypt has made significant efforts to provide medical assistance and support for those injured in the ongoing conflict to reaffirm its stance as a regional leader in humanitarian efforts.

Yet, security concerns remain paramount. There is a cautious approach to managing borders, reflecting fears of extremist influences or uncontrolled migration.

Egyptian officials have expressed their commitment to ensuring that any movement of people does not compromise national security which has led to strict regulations at border crossings, particularly the Rafah crossing, which is the only exit point for Gazans to Egypt.

Egyptians display a complex tapestry of feelings towards Palestinians coming into their country. While there is a strong tradition of solidarity and empathy, realistic concerns about national security and resource management shape the discourse. The challenge lies in balancing a humanitarian response with the realities of domestic pressures, as Egypt continues to navigate its role in the broader Arab context.