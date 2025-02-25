“The 21”: Film Screening in Cairo Commemorates Coptic Martyrs

On 28 January, Coptic Orphans in Cairo hosted a screening of The 21, a short animated film honoring the 21 Coptic Martyrs, which was also shortlisted for the Oscars.

On 15 February, 2015, ISIS militants brutally executed 21 Coptic Christian prisoners on a beach in Libya. On the 10th anniversary of their martyrdom, “The 21” honors the men who gave their lives rather than deny their Christian faith.

The screening was attended by members of the Coptic community, filmmakers, and supporters who gathered to commemorate the lives of the victims and reflect on their enduring legacy in Egyptian collective memory.

During the event, producers shared that six years ago, while in Egypt for the cathedral’s opening, they visited Garbage City and came across a picture of the 21 martyrs. Accordingly, the visit sparked the idea of creating a film to share their story.

The 13-minute short animated film was made by MORE Productions in collaboration with Coptic artists. American Actor Jonathan Roumie, best known for his portrayal of Jesus in the hit series “The Chosen (2017),” served as the film’s executive producer.

The film’s soundtrack, created by Egyptian instrumentalist duo the Ayoub Sisters, blends classical music with traditional Coptic hymns, adding to the film’s score.

Guided by neo-Coptic iconography, Tod Polson, former creative director at Cartoon Saloon and director of “The 21”, led a team of more than 70 world-class artists from more than 70 countries over the course of five years to bring the film’s animation to life.

When Polson met the widows of the martyrs, he asked what they wanted the film to convey. “The message of peace,” they responded, he shared at the event.

“As Christians, we know that death is not the end, nor even the greatest thing to fear. These brave men’s stories need to be told and shared so that the world will know in whom we find the ultimate example of hope … one that is never extinguished,” actor Jonathan Roumie said in a press release.

In May 2023, Pope Francis added the Coptic men to Roman Martyrology, the Catholic Church’s official list of saints, recognizing them as martyrs. This was the first time in history that Coptic Christians were recognized as martyrs by the Catholic Church.

Credits are also part of the experience, deepening the emotional connection to the film’s message as the martyrs’ names appear one by one, accompanied by deeply moving music.

The screening left attendees moved, as the film not only honored the martyrs, but also sparked discussions on faith, resilience, and remembrance.

“The 21” can be viewed for free on www.the21film.com from Feb. 14–17 February. After that, viewers will have to provide an email in order to get access to watch it.