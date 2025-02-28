Saturday Declared as the First Day of Ramadan in Egypt

Dar Al Iftaa, the official Islamic body responsible for issuing religious decrees in Egypt, has announced that Saturday will mark the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

The declaration came following the sighting of the new moon, a traditional method used to determine the beginning of the Islamic lunar months.

As Egyptians prepare for Ramadan, homes, streets, and markets are being adorned with colorful decorations and lanterns, known as “fanous,” which symbolize joy and celebration during the holy month.

Ramadan is a period of fasting, prayer, and reflection observed by Muslims around the world. During this sacred month, Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn until sunset, engaging in extra prayers, charity, and acts of worship.