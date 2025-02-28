//Skip to content
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Saturday Declared as the First Day of Ramadan in Egypt

February 28, 2025

Dar Al Iftaa, the official Islamic body responsible for issuing religious decrees in Egypt, has announced that Saturday will mark the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

The declaration came following the sighting of the new moon, a traditional method used to determine the beginning of the Islamic lunar months.

As Egyptians prepare for Ramadan, homes, streets, and markets are being adorned with colorful decorations and lanterns, known as “fanous,” which symbolize joy and celebration during the holy month.

Ramadan is a period of fasting, prayer, and reflection observed by Muslims around the world. During this sacred month, Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn until sunset, engaging in extra prayers, charity, and acts of worship.

 

Comments (0)

Related Articles

Egypt
Egypt

Recommended for you

Trump Threatens Deportation for Pro-Palestinian Student Protesters

Egypt Denies Reports of Upcoming Official Visit to Syria

2025 Stargazing Destinations in Egypt