Egypt’s President Sisi Calls for AI Classes in School

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi has instructed the Egyptian government to explore the possibility of introducing artificial intelligence (AI) as a compulsory subject in the national education system. The directive came during a meeting on Wednesday with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar.

The president emphasized the need to equip future generations with the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate a world increasingly shaped by AI. He called on officials to assess the integration of AI into school curricula at various educational stages, in a move that could position Egypt as a regional leader in digital literacy.

In the same meeting, El-Sisi also highlighted the importance of modernizing Egypt’s healthcare sector. He instructed authorities to take concrete steps to improve the working conditions of healthcare professionals and expand their access to advanced training programs. This includes using AI to improve diagnostics, streamline administrative processes, and expand access to quality medical care, especially in underserved areas.

The directives reflect a growing push by the Egyptian government to embrace emerging technologies across public services and institutions. While AI adoption in Egypt remains in early stages, the country has seen rising interest in the technology’s potential. Several public and private sector initiatives have begun experimenting with AI-driven solutions in agriculture, education, and traffic management.

In higher education, universities such as Cairo University and Ain Shams University have introduced specialized AI faculties and programs, while the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has launched national AI strategies and digital training initiatives.

Experts say introducing AI education at the school level could help close Egypt’s digital skills gap, ensure global competitiveness, and unlock new economic opportunities. However, successful implementation would require significant investment in teacher training, curriculum development, and infrastructure.

The proposals are still under study and no timeline has been announced. Elsewhere in the region, Saudi Arabia introduced a high school AI course. If El-Sisi’s proposals are implemented, Egypt would join a small but growing number of countries globally taking steps to embed AI education early in the academic journey.