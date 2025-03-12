Egypt’s New Labor Law Ensures Breastfeeding Breaks and Flexible Hours for Working Moms

The House of Representatives in Egypt has passed new labor law provisions aimed at supporting and protecting women in the workforce on Monday, 10 March.

These provisions ensure equal treatment, fair pay, and special benefits for pregnant and breastfeeding women, while addressing workplace challenges. They also reflect Egypt’s push for gender equality and support for working mothers, balancing workplace rights with family needs.

​​Egypt has long faced challenges with employment among married women, with their job rates lagging far behind those of single women. Studies reveal that many women leave their jobs, especially in the private sector, when they get married.

In 2021, just 13 percent of Egyptian women held jobs, a strikingly low figure given that women account for about 48 percent of the population.

Below is a simplified breakdown of the key updates:

Equal Rights and Pay for All Workers

Under Article 35, working women will follow the same rules as men with no discrimination. Both men and women must receive equal pay for work of equal value, including wages, bonuses, and other benefits.

Four-Month Maternity Leave

Article 54 grants women a four-month paid maternity leave, covering time before and after childbirth. At least 45 days must be after delivery, and a medical certificate is required to confirm the expected birth date. This leave is available up to three times during a woman’s career.

Pregnant women also get their daily work hours reduced by at least one hour starting in the sixth month, with no extra hours allowed during pregnancy or for six months after birth.

Job Security After Maternity Leave

According to Article 55, women can return to their job or a similar one after maternity leave without losing any benefits. Employers cannot fire or end a woman’s service during this leave. Firing her after she returns is also banned unless the employer proves a valid reason.

Breastfeeding Breaks

Article 56 also gives women who breastfeed within two years of childbirth two extra breaks of at least 30 minutes each, in addition to regular rest periods. These breaks can be combined, count as work hours, and don’t reduce pay.

Childcare Leave Option

Under Article 57, in companies with 50 or more workers, a woman can take up to two years of unpaid leave to care for her child, up to three times in her career. She must have worked at the company for at least one year, and there must be a two-year gap between the first and second leave.

Leaving Work for Family Reasons

Article 58 allows a woman to end her contract due to marriage, pregnancy, or childbirth. She must notify her employer in writing within three months of the marriage, confirmed pregnancy, or birth. This does not affect her rights under this law or social insurance rules.

Workplace Rules for Women

Article 59 requires employers with female workers to display a system for employing women at work sites. This system must include flexible hours or remote work options for women caring for children with disabilities.

Nursery Support for Working Mothers

Article 60 mandates that employers with 100 or more women in one location provide a nursery or arrange childcare. If multiple businesses in one area each employ fewer than 100 women, they must share this responsibility.