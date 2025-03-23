Macron to Visit Egypt in April to Discuss Gaza Reconstruction Plan

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit Egypt on 7 and 8 April to discuss the Arab-backed plan for rebuilding Gaza, alongside broader regional developments. The visit was announced on Friday, 21 March, following a European summit in Brussels.

Macron has previously praised Egypt’s efforts in supporting Gaza’s residents and emphasized the importance of collective action to prevent further escalation and push for long-term stability in the region.

The Arab plan, endorsed during an emergency Arab League summit on 4 March, aims to rebuild Gaza over five years without displacing its population.

It serves as an alternative to US President Donald Trump’s widely condemned proposal, which suggested “taking over” Gaza and resettling its two million Palestinian residents in Egypt and Jordan.

The reconstruction initiative, expected to cost over USD 53 billion (EGP 2.68 trillion), will be implemented in three phases. The first six months will focus on emergency recovery, clearing debris, and providing temporary housing for 1.5 million displaced individuals through mobile homes and tent camps.

The second phase, set to continue until 2030, aims to construct 200,000 permanent housing units, restore 60,000 damaged homes, and develop industrial zones and ports.

The third and final phase will expand residential areas, restore agricultural land, and improve infrastructure while ensuring that Gaza’s residents remain on their land.

A key component of the plan is the clearing and repurposing of Gaza’s estimated one million tons of rubble for reconstruction and land reclamation projects.

The United Nations (UN) has estimated that USD 20 billion (EGP 1 trillion) will be needed over the next three years alone to begin the rebuilding process.

Macron’s visit comes as negotiations to extend the Gaza ceasefire have collapsed, leading to the deadliest escalation since the truce began on 19 January. Overnight airstrikes killed at least 330 people, with medical sources reporting that many of the victims were children as residential areas were heavily bombarded, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

The UN condemned the resumption of hostilities, with UN Humanitarian Coordinator Muhannad Hadi calling for an immediate reinstatement of the ceasefire, stating, “This is unconscionable. A ceasefire must be reinstated immediately.”

Since 7 October 2023, Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed at least 48,000 Palestinians, including 18,000 children, according to UN reports. With nearly 70 percent of the casualties being women and children, humanitarian agencies continue to warn of worsening conditions as aid remains blocked and bombardments persist.