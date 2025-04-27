Trump Calls for Free Passage Through Panama and Suez Canals

President Donald Trump has demanded that American military and commercial ships be allowed to travel through the Panama and Suez Canals free of charge on Sunday, 27 April.

In a recent post on Truth Social, Trump instructed Secretary of State Marco Rubio to address this issue “immediately.” He emphasized that both canals are vital for U.S. maritime interests, asserting that they “would not exist” without American contributions.

The Panama Canal, which the U.S. completed in the early 20th century and handed over to Panama in 1999, plays a crucial role in global trade, facilitating approximately 40 percent of U.S. container traffic each year.

Trump’s repeated calls to reclaim control over the canal underscore his administration’s focus on American dominance in strategic waterways.

In addition to the Panama Canal, Trump’s statements have now extended to the Suez Canal, a critical route for global maritime trade that has faced disruptions due to recent conflicts and attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

These attacks have forced ships to reroute, significantly impacting trade and revenue for Egypt, which reported a staggering 60 percent drop in canal revenues in 2024.

While Trump insists on free transit for U.S. vessels, the Panamanian government, represented by President Jose Raul Mulino, stated that toll fees are regulated by the Panama Canal Authority, an independent body that oversees operations.

Additionally, recent U.S. military actions against Houthi positions in the region have intensified, with Trump’s administration committing to ongoing military efforts until shipping routes are secure.