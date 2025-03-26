Unraveling the Pyramid Mystery: Claims of an Underground City Debunked

A recent study led by Italian researchers Filippo Biondi of the University of Strathclyde and Corrado Malanga of the University of Pisa has generated significant interest worldwide.

On 23 March, 2025, they announced findings from their expedition, titled the Khafre Project, which claims the existence of a vast underground city beneath the Giza pyramids.

The researchers suggested that this hidden city extends over 6,500 feet, far larger than the pyramids themselves.

Malanga and Biondi employed pulse radar technology to generate high-resolution images of the subsurface, a method similar to sonar used for mapping the ocean floor. This technology allows for the detection of underground features by sending radar waves into the ground and analyzing the reflected signals.

According to the report, the alleged findings include eight vertical structures extending over 2,100 feet beneath the pyramids, along with additional unidentified structures potentially lying at depths of 4,000 feet. These claims suggest a complex network of vertical cylindrical wells were discovered that could challenge our understanding of the area’s archaeological significance.

However, this claim has drawn sharp criticism from experts.

Lawrence Conyers, a ground-penetrating radar researcher at the University of Denver, called the idea of an underground city “a huge exaggeration.”

He emphasized that the technology used cannot penetrate that deeply and suggested that any findings would likely be small structures rather than a massive city.

Renowned archaeologist Zahi Hawass has also rejected the claims, asserting that they have no scientific basis. He noted that Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities had not authorized any work around the Khafre pyramid.

Former Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Mamdouh al-Damaty also dismissed the claims as “utterly baseless,” pointing out that decades of archaeological research have found no evidence to support such a theory.

Egyptologist Hussein Abdel-Basir criticized the study for lacking proper scientific standards.

He highlighted that no peer-reviewed paper has accompanied the claims, which were presented at a press conference. He stated that the researchers’ claims seem more aligned with conspiracy theories than scientific inquiry.

Despite the rumors about the underground city, former discoveries at the pyramids site have provided genuine insights.

For instance, scientists from the University of North Carolina Wilmington uncovered a long-buried branch of the Nile River that once flowed alongside the Giza pyramids in 2024.

This 40-mile branch, now hidden under the Sahara desert, could explain how ancient Egyptians transported massive stone blocks for pyramid construction.