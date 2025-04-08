Macron Strengthens Ties with Egypt and Pushes for Ceasefire in Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Egypt on Sunday, 6 April, for a three-day official visit aimed at strengthening political and economic ties between the two nations and on Monday, April 7, Macron and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi marked a significant step in bilateral relations, signing several agreements, memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and a joint statement at the Ittihadiya Palace.

The visit marks the elevation of Egypt’s relations with France to the level of a strategic partnership, highlighting their shared commitment to regional stability and cooperation, with a particular focus on recent developments in Gaza.

The signed MoUs cover a wide range of sectors, including a declaration of intent between the Egyptian and French Ministries of Health, which aims to strengthen bilateral health ties. Additionally, an agreement was reached to establish a French health center in Cairo, further enhancing healthcare collaboration.

Another key development was the agreement to implement a roadmap for the city’s sixth metro line, aimed at improving Cairo’s public transportation infrastructure. In the field of education, both countries signed a declaration of intent between their Ministries of Higher Education and a joint declaration to implement priority projects.

The agreements also included plans for four major investment projects and a memorandum of understanding to establish 100 Francophone schools, reinforcing educational ties and supporting the growth of French language education in Egypt.

Attending a summit in Cairo, Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II issued a joint statement urging the international community to push for an immediate halt to Israel’s military actions in Gaza, calling for the restoration of the ceasefire and the resumption of humanitarian aid to prevent the crisis from worsening.

During the conference, which aimed to lay the groundwork for a two-state solution, the leaders also expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. They underscored the importance of protecting civilians and humanitarian workers and ensuring full access to aid, emphasizing that these are legal obligations that must be upheld.

Furthermore, the leaders expressed their commitment to coordinating efforts with the upcoming June conference, chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, while President Macron thanked Jordan and Egypt for their support of Palestinian rights and reaffirmed France’s commitment to doing whatever is necessary to restore peace and achieve a political settlement to the Palestinian issue.