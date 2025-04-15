Egyptian Streets Launches Artist Collaboration Series — Submissions Now Open

Egyptian Streets is inviting Egyptian and Egypt-based artists to submit their designs for the first-ever limited-edition merchandise drop under its new quarterly artist collaboration initiative.

The initiative will spotlight emerging and underrepresented artists from across Egypt and the diaspora, offering them a platform to share their work on T-shirts, tote bags, art prints, stationery, and more.

Each quarter, Egyptian Streets will collaborate with a select group of artists to release exclusive designs that reflect Egyptian identity, culture, and storytelling in bold, creative, and modern ways. The designs will be available in limited quantities only.

The first drop is set to launch later this year, with artist submissions now open until 30 April 2025. See below on how to apply.

Why Artists Should Apply

Selected artists will:

Receive a commission for every product sold featuring their design.

Be promoted across Egyptian Streets’ digital platforms , reaching a monthly audience of over two million.

Have their social media handle or signature integrated into the product if they choose.

Be featured on the product’s sales page, along with a short bio and explanation of their design.

“This is about more than just merch,” said Egyptian Streets founder Mohamed Khairat. “It’s about giving artists a platform to express themselves and connect with people around the world – through culture, design and storytelling.”

Who Can Apply

Artists must:

Be Egyptian (whether based in Egypt or abroad)

Be able to create original designs in any medium – from illustration and collage to graphic design or digital art

Have a clear artistic vision that resonates with themes of Egyptian identity, community and creativity

No prior commercial or apparel experience is necessary.

How to Apply

Interested artists should send an email to [email protected] with the following:

A short artist bio (maximum 150 words) A link to a portfolio or Instagram page showcasing their work (if any – this is optional) A sketch, visual draft or idea/concept for their proposed design

The deadline for submissions is 30 April 2025. Artists will be notified by early June if selected.