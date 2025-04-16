Egypt, Qatar Agree to $7.5 Billion Investment Package, Reaffirm Support for Gaza Ceasefire

Egypt and Qatar have agreed to work toward a package of USD 7.5 billion (EGP 383.38 billion) in direct Qatari investments in Egypt, the two countries announced in a joint statement on Monday, 14 April.

The agreement follows President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s official visit to Doha, part of a two-leg Gulf tour that also includes Kuwait. El-Sisi held talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during the visit, with discussions focusing on strengthening economic cooperation and regional mediation efforts.

According to the statement, the two sides emphasized their commitment to enhancing bilateral relations and expanding economic partnership in a way that serves the aspirations of both peoples.

The two nations agreed to move forward with the direct investment package, though no further details on its implementation were disclosed.

In addition to economic cooperation, the leaders discussed efforts to end the ongoing war in Gaza. Egypt and Qatar reiterated their backing of the Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction and affirmed support for Egypt’s upcoming international conference to coordinate post-war recovery efforts in the Strip.

The statement further highlighted Egypt and Qatar’s continued role in mediating ceasefire negotiations in coordination with the United States, while condemning any attempts to undermine those efforts.

Both sides also underscored the urgency of reaching a sustainable ceasefire, ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid, and protecting the rights of Palestinians, particularly the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 4 June 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Beyond Gaza, the two leaders expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in Sudan, calling for an immediate end to hostilities and the resumption of dialogue to preserve Sudan’s unity and stability.

Qatar also announced its support for Egypt’s candidate for the position of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Director-General, Khaled El-Enany, in recognition of his academic and cultural contributions.

The visit marks a continued deepening of Egyptian-Qatari relations, which both sides described as having witnessed “significant progress” in recent years.