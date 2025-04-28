Mohamed Salah Becomes Premier League’s Top-Scoring Foreign Player

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah made history on Sunday, 27 April, as he became the Premier League’s highest-scoring foreign player, helping the Reds clinch their 20th English league title with a 5-1 victory over Tottenham.

Salah netted Liverpool’s fourth goal at Anfield, marking his 185th Premier League goal and surpassing Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero.

The strike also extended Salah’s tally this season to 28 league goals and 33 across all competitions.

Following his milestone goal, Salah celebrated by taking a fan’s phone in the Kop stand to snap a selfie, smiling as chants of “Mo Salah” echoed through the stadium.

“To win the Premier League in Anfield with that atmosphere– it is incredible,” Salah said after the match. “This is way better than five years ago.”

The Egyptian international now ranks fifth on the Premier League’s all-time top scorers list, behind Andy Cole, Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane, and Alan Shearer.

With four matches remaining, Liverpool secured the title with an unassailable 15-point lead over second-placed Arsenal, marking their second league triumph in five years.

Unlike their 2020 title win during COVID-19 restrictions, this time Liverpool’s players celebrated in front of a packed Anfield crowd, singing the club’s anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Under new manager Arne Slot, Liverpool also matched Manchester United’s record of 20 English league titles, adding another historic chapter to the club’s legacy.

Salah, who recently signed a two-year contract extension with Liverpool, joined the club in 2017 from AS Roma and has since become one of its most iconic figures, scoring the majority of his goals for the Reds.