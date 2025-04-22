Egyptian Doctors Reattach Fully Amputated Hand in First-of-Its-Kind Surgery in Suez

Doctors at the Suez Medical Complex have successfully reattached a completely amputated hand in a groundbreaking 12-hour surgery, marking the first time such a procedure has been performed in a public hospital under Egypt’s universal health insurance system in the Suez Governorate.

The General Authority for Healthcare announced on Sunday, 20 April, that the operation was carried out on a 35-year-old patient who arrived at the emergency department with his left hand severed at the wrist.

The patient was immediately transferred to the operating room, where surgeons from the departments of plastic surgery, orthopedics, vascular surgery, and anesthesia worked together using advanced microsurgical techniques to reconnect bones, tendons, blood vessels, and nerves.

The authority confirmed the operation’s success, adding that the patient is currently in stable condition and receiving follow-up care at the complex.

“This is a major milestone for the healthcare system in Suez,” said Ahmed El-Sobky, Chairman of the General Authority for Healthcare. “It reflects the capabilities of our hospitals to perform complex surgeries according to the highest international standards.”

El-Sobky added that the plastic surgery unit at the Suez Medical Complex is now equipped to perform specialized procedures including hand microsurgeries, burn care, skin tumor removal, and congenital deformity corrections—services previously unavailable in the governorate.

The surgery was performed by an extensive team of specialists and consultants, including faculty from Suez Canal University, under the direct supervision of Mohamed Abu El-Naga, Director of the Suez Medical Complex.

The operation, which combined the expertise of over a dozen physicians and specialists, highlights Egypt’s growing investment in medical infrastructure, technology, and specialized training under the umbrella of the national comprehensive health insurance system.