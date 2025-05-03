Dave Evans Brings AC/DC Legacy to Egypt’s Soma Bay

In a historic first for the Middle East, Dave Evans, Australian singer and co-founder of the rock band AC/DC, is coming to Egypt .

Evans was the band’s lead singer from 1973 to 1974 before being replaced by Bon Scott.

The rockstar is set to take the stage on June 6 at 9 p.m. until June 7 at 2 a.m. in Soma Bay, a coastal resort on the Red Sea, in celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary.

Evans will perform some of AC/DC’s earliest hits, such as “Highway to Hell” and “T.N.T.” at the Mazeej Platform in Soma Bay by the Red Sea, offering Egyptian fans an unparalleled opportunity to witness the origins of one of rock’s most enduring and influential bands.

Also featured in the lineup is one of Europe’s premier AC/DC tribute bands, hailing from Romania, renowned for their electrifying tribute to Brian Johnson, the third AC/DC lead singer following Scott’s death.

With iconic hits like “Back in Black,” “Thunderstruck,” and “You Shook Me All Night Long,” the band will deliver a high-octane performance that spans AC/DC’s entire trajectory, from their explosive early years to their reign as global rock icons.

Local talent will open the night in true rock style, with Egypt’s own Strawberry Swing, a Coldplay tribute band, and 404 Band, an Egyptian rock band, warming up the crowd for what could be the largest rock concert Egypt has ever hosted.

The event is organized by Phoenix Egypt and will take place along the Red Sea. Tickets are available for purchase at tazkarti.co, with general admission priced at EGP 1,500 (USD 29.56) and VIP lounges at EGP 50,000 (USD 985.45).