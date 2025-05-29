Egypt’s Rising Profile in Medical Tourism: a Strategic Initiative

In a move aimed at boosting the health tourism sector, Prime Minister’s Decision No. 1688 of 2025 has established the National Council for Health Tourism, spearheaded by Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population in Egypt.

This initiative aims to unify efforts across various stakeholders, including healthcare experts and representatives from health insurance companies, to enhance Egypt’s standing in the global medical tourism arena.

The General Authority for Healthcare (GAH) recently unveiled impressive achievements in its medical tourism project branded “We Care for You in Egypt.”

With facilities catering to over 24,000 foreign patients from 97 countries, GAH has demonstrated its commitment to providing high-quality medical services across diverse specialties such as cardiology, orthopedics, advanced surgeries, and cosmetic procedures.

A key highlight of the initiative is the Authority’s successful digital transformation, which has resulted in the creation of more than 24,000 electronic medical records for international patients.

Moreover, GAH has established partnerships with 25 international health insurance companies. These collaborations facilitate patient admissions and ensure comprehensive treatment packages tailored to the specific medical and financial needs of international patients.

Dr. Ahmed El-Sobky, Chairman of GAH, emphasized the Authority’s strategic vision to enhance Egypt’s appeal as a premier medical tourism destination. This vision encompasses the development of accredited healthcare infrastructure, the training of highly skilled medical professionals, and the introduction of competitive treatment packages.

El-Sobky also highlighted the importance of integrating private sector investments in health tourism under the framework established by the National Council. By fostering collaboration and creating robust marketing strategies, GAH aims to solidify Egypt’s competitive position in the regional and international health tourism markets.

In 2024, Egypt’s medical tourism market attracted approximately 12,000 tourists from 50 countries, marking a 200 percent increase from 2023 and a five-fold rise since 2022.

The country ranked fourth in the Middle East and 26th globally in the 2022 Medical Tourism Index, with plans to welcome 30 million visitors annually by 2028.

With continuous improvements in infrastructure, patient care, and international partnerships, Egypt is poised to attract more foreign patients seeking quality medical care.