Koshary Fried Balls and Dish Variants: Ward Koshary’s Culinary Excellence in New Cairo

Ward Koshary, opened in 2023, nestled in the vibrant Arabella Plaza Mall in New Cairo, is a new addition to emerging Egyptian outlets providing the most classic of Egyptian dishes

While the restaurant also has a delivery-only location in Madinaty’s Open Air Mall, the Arabella branch offers a koshary experience that is memorable.

Upon entering, the atmosphere is immediately inviting with staff smiling your way. The restaurant is conveniently situated on the first floor, directly facing the cinema, making it easy to locate; it is also free of overcrowding, which allows for a pleasant dining experience. Guests are greeted and seated promptly, with menus presented immediately—a hallmark of attentive service that sets the tone for the meal ahead.

What truly sets Ward Koshary apart is its innovative menu, which features items rarely, if ever, seen in traditional koshary establishments.

The standout item, the “Koshary Balls,” piqued our curiosity: they consist of the main ingredients of Koshari; rice and lentils mixed together. They’re often served with a drizzle of tomato sauce or tahini. These delightful morsels, presented in sets of four, transform the classic dish into a finger-food experience, accompanied by a blue cheese sauce.

The surprise of minced meat stuffed within each ball made it even more unique.

Nonetheless, the main attraction, of course, is the koshary itself.

The signature “Ward Koshary” presents a combination of rice, brown lentils, pasta, tomato sauce, chickpeas, and daqqa (spice blend), available in small, medium, and large sizes. The medium portion is priced at EGP 85.00 (USD 1.72) while the large option at EGP 110.00 (USD 2.22), and the small at EGP 65 (USD 1.31).

For those seeking a twist on the classic, the Alexandrian Koshary offers an enticing alternative, featuring rice, yellow lentils, and Medahrag eggs, alongside chickpeas and a selection of marinated tomatoes.

Each koshary order is complemented by a side of toasted bread smothered in butter and garlic, alongside a serving of Ward besara (a traditional fava bean puree with herbs)—a delicious addition that enhances the overall flavor.

Ward Koshary extends its creativity beyond the traditional dish by offering alternative pasta options.

From pasta enveloped in rich tomato sauce to more adventurous choices like Alexandrian liver pasta, the menu offers a wide range of flavors.

The pasta with chicken and butter, seasoned with Indian spices, is a particular highlight that resonates with those seeking a unique twist on a familiar comfort food.

While the service at Ward Koshary is quick and attentive, the dining environment could benefit from improved ventilation, as it felt slightly warm during our visit. Nonetheless, the overall service was well-timed, ensuring that dishes arrived promptly and in good condition.

Through this experience, Ward Koshary focuses on quality through thoughtful dishes, and attentive service, making it a reliable choice for both locals and visitors.