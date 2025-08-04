The Great Egyptian Chips Flavours: an Essential Crunch in Every Meal

In Egypt, food is more than daily meals; it is a way of life, filled with variety and traditions. And right in the middle of this culinary scene are potato chips, which seem to find their way into every meal with different flavours.

The Versatile Crunch

Chips, a versatile snack that adapts to various countries and culinary traditions, ventured into the Tamia flavor but fell short. In the 1990s, Chipsy introduced a Tamia flavor, also known as Falafel by some.

We asked Omayma Selim, a 56-year-old consultant, about the taste of this flavor. She told us that it was “horrible and had a bad taste.” People even at that time grew skeptical of such a flavor combination, according to Selim.

Later on, across the years, chips evolved into an array of new flavors that won the hearts of the public.

A Flavor Fest

Chips’ popularity in Egypt has been witnessed, whether you are eating at your house or at a restaurant. Imagine this: it is lunchtime, and you are at work with no prepared food, what is the first snack that comes to mind?

We asked Ahmed Malah, a 31-year-old mechanical engineer who reminisced about how Chipsy Kabab and the strong meat flavor it contained as his favorite snack. He described it as the “ultimate flavor explosion.” Malah then told us, “It’s like eating kabab without the wait.”

However, let’s not forget the spicy Shatta (chili) flavor, perfect for those who enjoy a little heat.

Enjy Kasem, a 25-year-old content creator and a spice enthusiast, claimed, “I put Shatta chips on everything! It’s like an instant invitation to a flavor town.”

She demonstrates by putting them in fino (a type of bread), turning a simple sandwich into a flavored one.

The Shrimp Sensation

In a nationwide poll back in 2010, the Egyptian public voted for their favorite flavor, and guess what? Shrimp Chipsy took the crown!

“I originally voted to get olive flavor, but shrimp won, and honestly, thank god it did win back then,” said Omar Khaled, a 25-year-old business student.

He passionately described how the shrimp flavor is so spot-on that it could fool even the most discerning seafood lover.

When asked why shrimp won the hearts of Egyptians, Khaled replied, “It’s all about nostalgia! It reminds us of summer picnics by the sea.” But there must be other ways to eat this chips flavor.

Thus, a debate erupts among friends about the best way to enjoy Shrimp Chipsy. Some suggest pairing them with a cold drink, while others swear they taste best alongside a fresh seafood platter.

Creative Combinations

The creativity does not stop there. Egyptians have found endless ways to incorporate chips into their meals.

Feeling fancy? Serve chips as an appetizer next to your main course. Picture it: a platter of shrimp-flavored chips, elegantly arranged alongside a traditional Egyptian meal of grilled meats and rice.

Your guests will be impressed, and you will be the talk of the town—or at least the talk of your dining table. “It’s all about presentation!” said Khaled, “You eat with your eyes first, and chips make everything look gourmet!”

Whether you like kabab, lemon, sausage, Tamia, shatta, Tomya, or shrimp-flavored chips, there’s always a chance to include them in different meals.

Chips have become more than just a snack, it has become a traditional part of any Egyptian meal. With different flavors, the creativity increases as Egyptians come up with the best combos.