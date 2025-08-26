Egypt’s Mining Sector Reports Increased Gold Production and Expansion Initiatives

Shalateen Mineral Resources Company reported on Monday 25 August that it has surpassed 900 kilograms of gold output this year from the Ikhwat mine (a gold mining site in Egypt’s eastern desert) and artisanal mining operations.

The company is setting a target to increase production to six tons over the next five years. A significant part of this growth strategy includes the construction of an Industrial Complex for Gold Extraction in Aswan, covering 1,422 acres.

This facility aims to modernize artisanal mining practices, integrating them into a framework that is both scientific and environmentally sustainable.

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Karim Badawy, emphasized the strides made in the mining sector, particularly the transformation of the Mineral Resources Authority into an economic entity designed to attract both local and international investments.

Badawy pointed out that the establishment of the industrial complex is crucial for maximizing the benefits of artisanal mining.

Alongside Shalateen’s progress, Wadi El Nile Company (WadiCo)—an Egyptian mining and construction firm engaged in gold exploration and resource development—announcing on Monday, 25 August, 2025, the discovery of 5.4 million tons of new phosphate reserves

The company is focusing on improving the quality of low- and medium-grade ores, which could potentially double the amount of high-quality stock available.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, WadiCo is set to launch Egypt’s first environmentally friendly phosphate crusher, powered by solar energy, and will use electric heavy machinery to significantly reduce diesel consumption.

Amr Hassan, Chairman of the Egyptian Company for Mining Resources, shared that the company aims for a total output of approximately 593,000 tons of various ores, including phosphate, quartz, and talc.

New mining areas at the Wadi El-Shaghb site, located in Egypt’s Eastern Desert within the gold-rich province near the Red Sea, are being developed with plans to introduce tin extraction for the first time.