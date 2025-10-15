Egypt Secures Seat on UN Human Rights Council for 2026–2028

Egypt has secured a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2026–2028 term after receiving 173 votes during elections held at the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, 14 October.

The council, composed of 47 member states elected for rotating three-year terms, is responsible for promoting and protecting human rights globally through dialogue, monitoring, and recommendations.

Egypt is set to serve a three-year term beginning 1 January 2026, representing the African Group alongside Mauritius and South Africa.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the outcome as a recognition of Egypt’s growing diplomatic influence and its efforts to advance human rights both nationally and internationally.

This will be Egypt’s third term on the 47-member council, and its second under President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. The term will officially begin in January 2026.

According to the ministry, Egypt’s election comes amid continued progress on national human rights initiatives, including the implementation of the National Human Rights Strategy launched in 2021.

The strategy focuses on reforms to the justice system, the modernization of correctional and rehabilitation centers, and programs supporting social protection and empowerment for women, youth, and people with disabilities.

The statement added that Egypt’s election reflects the confidence of the international community in its ongoing efforts to promote stability, dialogue, and development in the region, most recently through hosting the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit on 13 October.

Egypt thanked member states that supported its candidacy and pledged to contribute to the council’s work “in a balanced and inclusive manner,” with an emphasis on cooperation and respect for cultural and national contexts.

Egypt previously served on the Human Rights Council from 2008 to 2010 and again from 2017 to 2019, where it focused on advancing social and economic rights, as well as promoting international cooperation on tolerance and development.