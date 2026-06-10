WHO Assesses Ebola Transmission Risk to Egypt as Low, Egypt’s Preparedness Praised

Egypt’s Cabinet Media Center said on Tuesday, 9 June, the World Health Organization (WHO) has praised the strength of Egypt’s epidemic surveillance system and the preparedness of trained rapid response teams to manage any potential health emergencies, amid global concerns related to the Ebola virus.

According to the Media Center, the WHO assessed and classified the risk of Ebola transmission to Egypt as low. The organization also commended Egypt’s highly efficient disease surveillance system, noting that it enables the rapid detection of suspected cases and supports early public health action.

The Media Center further stated that WHO emphasized Egypt’s readiness to respond through trained teams equipped to handle emerging risks.

It also pointed to the presence of clear, established protocols for managing epidemic diseases and preventing their spread, reflecting an organized approach to outbreak preparedness.

The Cabinet Media Center reiterated that WHO’s evaluation reflects confidence in Egypt’s high-capacity surveillance mechanisms, which allow for the identification of potential cases, alongside well-prepared response teams and documented procedures aimed at limiting transmission and protecting public health.