Downtown Cairo Becomes a Canvas for CIAD’s Expanding Vision

The fifth edition of the Cairo International Art District (CIAD), organized by Art D’Egypte, opened in Downtown Cairo on 12 October and continues until 16 November, unveiling a wide-ranging program of exhibitions across several historic sites.

The exhibitions and activations take place across several venues in Downtown Cairo, including the Shorbagy Building, with installations spread through its villas, such as Villa Violette, Villa Victoria, Welad El Balad Apartment, and the rooftop. Other venues include the Kodak Passage, owned by Al Ismaelia for Real Estate Investment, which hosts part of the exhibition until 2 November.

The edition brought together seven solo and group exhibitions that explored a wide range of media, including contemporary installation, digital works, textile-based design, and a culinary art experience, signaling expanding boundaries of exhibition culture in Cairo.

“It’s an honor to welcome you as we celebrate art and culture at the very heart of Downtown Cairo,” Nadine Abdel Ghaffar, founder of Art D’Egypte, said during the opening ceremony. She noted that CIAD has long served as a vibrant space where heritage and contemporary art meet, inspiring new ways of seeing and experiencing the city, and giving Egyptian artists greater exposure on the global stage.

The exhibition features artists from the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and the Americas, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Argentina, South Korea, Russia, Germany, Italy, Brazil, the United States, Oman, Portugal, and Austria.

Participating artists include Noor Al Suwaidi, Sam Shendi, Alex Proba, Rashid Al Shashai, Camille Fishel, Louise Eriarte, Luigi Pensa, Jacopo Valentini, Jongkyu Park, Daria Shatalova, Amr El Nagmy, Reham Abdelal, Mohamed Abou El Naga, Mahmoud Hamdi, Mohamed Bannawi, and Mishaal Abidallah.

The fifth edition also spotlights two key collaborations, including Kahhal 1871, in which artists have reimagined their works as bespoke carpet designs, and a group of exhibitions featuring artists represented by various local galleries, including Cairo Gallery, Mashrabia Gallery, Motion Gallery, and Folk Gallery.

“This year, we are delighted to welcome Korea as our Guest of Honor, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Korea and KOFICE,” Abdel Ghaffar said. The Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE) joins as a cultural partner in celebration of 30 years of cultural relations between Egypt and South Korea.

The opening drew several high-profile guests, including Michele Quaroni, Italy’s ambassador, Albert G. Doulay, the ambassador of Côte d’Ivoire, and Byoung-Chun Choi, minister and consul general at the South Korean Embassy, alongside cultural figures and celebrities who gathered to celebrate the event.

Art D’Egypte, founded by the French-Egyptian curator Nadine Abdel Ghaffar in 2017, supports Egypt’s cultural landscape through multidisciplinary initiatives that connect heritage with contemporary art. Its flagship exhibition at the Giza Pyramids, Forever Is Now, has become one of the region’s most prominent art events since its launch in 2021. Its fifth edition runs from 11 November to 6 December this year.

To expand its international reach, the organization launched CulturVator in 2022, a platform that unifies its projects under a single mission. It aims to activate cultural spaces and foster global collaboration across visual art, design, film, music, and heritage.

As CIAD enters its final weeks, the event offers visitors a rare chance to reimagine the city as a living canvas to explore contemporary art.