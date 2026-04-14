Diwan Bookstore Hosts Anniversary Event for Plestia Al-Aqad’s “The Eyes of Gaza”

One year after the release of the book, The Eyes of Gaza (2025), Palestinian journalist and author Plestia Al-Aqad will return to the spotlight in Cairo for a special evening of conversation and reflection at Diwan Bookstore in Heliopolis.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, April 18, at 6 PM, will feature Al-Aqad in conversation with writer Laila Shadid. The discussion aims to explore the human stories behind the headlines from Gaza and the broader urgency of imagining a different future.

Diwan Bookstore described the gathering as “a powerful evening marking the anniversary of The Eyes of Gaza — a work that moves beyond memoir into a call for witness, solidarity, and hope.” The program will be followed by a book signing with the author.

Al-Aqad, who gained international attention for her on-the-ground reporting from Gaza during the ongoing conflict, documented daily life, personal experiences, and the reality of civilians through her writing and social media dispatches. The memoir has been praised for its intimate, unfiltered perspective that humanizes the realities often reduced to news cycles.

The anniversary discussion comes amid continued global attention on the humanitarian situation in Gaza and ongoing calls for solidarity through storytelling and literature.

As of late 2025, the United Nations reported that at least 20,000 children have been killed, and many more have been injured.

Between October 2023 and March 2026, the Ministry of Health in Palestine recorded that more than 70,000 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip.