Promoting Modest Fashion: Local Egyptian Brands for Hijabi Women

In recent years, Egypt has experienced a notable transformation in the fashion landscape, especially regarding modest wear. As women increasingly seek to express their individuality while respecting their religious and personal values, local brands are stepping up to meet this demand. These Egyptian brands are distinguished by their dedication to enhancing hijabi-friendly styles, offering a variety of chic options that appeal to a diverse array of fashion-forward consumers.

Rizq: Unique Modest Wear

Rizq, launched in 2024, is a brand that offers only designs that cater to hijabi women and keeps up with trends, without sacrificing the modest fashion movement. With plans to expand into global markets through worldwide shipping, Rizq aims to make an impact beyond Egypt’s borders.

The brand prioritizes quality and craftsmanship to ensure that each piece reflects both style and modesty, with prices ranging from EGP 580 to 1,100 (USD 12 to 23).

Malameh: Made in Egypt

Malameh, launched in January 2025, proudly embraces its local roots by producing all its garments within Egypt. The brand’s designs are modest without sacrificing style or comfort, offering a range of clothing that appeals to diverse tastes.

The brand continues to cater to women who want to express themselves while adhering to modest fashion principles. Prices range from EGP 700 to 2,000 (USD 14 to 42).

Obi: Everyday Comfort

Established in 2019, Obi combines minimalism with everyday practicality. The brand’s mission is to create versatile clothing that can seamlessly transition from work to social settings.

Each piece is designed with family in mind, promoting the idea of shared fashion among sisters and mothers. Obi’s commitment to comfort ensures that modest clothing does not compromise on wearability, allowing women to feel confident and stylish in any situation. While positioned at a higher price point, items typically range from EGP 1,600 to 2,300 (USD 33 to 48).

Solis: Heartfelt Modesty

Solis, established in June 2022, takes a different approach to modest fashion by stressing that true modesty lies within the heart, rather than just in clothing choices. The brand encourages women to express their values and beliefs through their attire by providing a wide range of clothing pieces. Solis has a heartfelt approach that resonates with those seeking depth and meaning in their fashion choices. Their collections start at EGP 940 (USD 19) and can reach up to 2,100 (USD 44).

Ritzy Scarves: Elegant Accessories

Ritzy addresses the growing demand for stylish yet affordable accessories. It focuses on creating high-quality scarves that are both practical and fashionable. Launched in March 2020, the brand’s vision is clear: to provide elegant options for women without compromising on style or affordability, particularly in response to any economic changes. Their scarves start at EGP 500 (USD 10) and can reach up to EGP 800 (USD 16).

Bezravoga: Trendy Casual Wear

Founded in 2019, Bezravoga focuses on stylish, high-quality clothing at competitive prices. The brand caters primarily to young women aged 17 to 45. Through active engagement on social media, Bezravoga fosters a community of fashion enthusiasts, making it easier for customers to find trendy outfits that align with their fashion tastes. Prices usually range from EGP 600 to 1,200 (USD 12 to 25).

The rise of local Egyptian brands dedicated to modest fashion signifies a broader cultural shift towards inclusivity and personal expression. These brands are redefining modest wear for Hijabi women and creating a community for those who value quality, craftsmanship, and cultural identity.

Paving the way for a new generation of women who can embrace their identities with confidence, these brands show that it can be done while remaining stylish and true to their values.