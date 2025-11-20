GAUZE: Animated Film About a Palestinian Swimmer Shows the Cost of Childhood in Gaza

In a world saturated with stories that often fade into the noise, GAUZE emerges as a powerful and resonant voice. This animated short film—created collaboratively by Noran Fikri Alezabi, Xinyue Ma, Xiaonan Zhou, Yulin Yue, and Nicholas Arujah—explores the profound complexities of childhood shaped by the harsh realities of war.

At its center is Zain, a 14-year-old swimmer from Gaza whose dreams of athletic achievement are upended by the struggle to survive.

In a tragic twist that has become a reality for many Palestinians, Zain transforms from a hopeful athlete into a desperate caretaker, forced to dive into the perilous sea in search of humanitarian aid, not for passion, but for survival. It’s a narrative deeply rooted in reality, inspired by the tragic story of Zain Orouq, who, in 2024, tragically lost his life while seeking relief in the besieged Gaza.



Director’s Emotional Journey

Noran Fikri Alezabi, an Egyptian art director specializing in 2D animation, reflects on the heavy emotional weight of creating GAUZE. Driven by a passion for storytelling that highlights resilience, humanity, and meaningful change, she reveals that the conception of the story was deeply intertwined with real events and emotions. “We spent a full year creating a story about starving children in Gaza while knowing that real children were experiencing the same suffering in real time,” she shares.

Two years ago, Alezabi received a Netflix Animation scholarship to pursue a Master’s degree in Character Animation and Filmmaking at GOBELINS in Paris, building on her earlier experience working on projects for global brands such as Disney+, Vodafone, and Red Bull.

This empathy transcends the screen, allowing viewers to engage with Zain’s fictional struggles and with the painful truths faced by countless children in war-torn regions.

The most challenging moments during production, Alezabi confesses, were those “when we had to depict brutal realities, weighing decisions that carried profound implications.” She recalls reaching out to Zain Orouq’s uncle for permission to use his nephew’s name. The tears flowed as she learned that the real Zain shared his love of swimming and brotherhood, a connection that deepened the film’s emotional core.

Symbolism of Water: A Dual Narrative

Water serves as a multifaceted symbol in “GAUZE,” evoking memories of peace while starkly juxtaposing the violence of drones patrolling the skies. As Zain swims, the audience is taken on a journey through his memories—a serene reminiscence interrupted by the harsh sounds of his current reality. “Water becomes a form of time travel,” Alezabi explains, allowing viewers to witness Zain’s lost innocence, setting a moving tone that resonates with both despair and longing.

This duality reflects the broader themes of hope and despair inherent in the film. In childhood, water represents joy and freedom; yet, for Zain, it morphs into an essential tool for survival to illustrate the loss of childhood dreams under the weight of war.

Empowering the Voices of the Young

One of the film’s most compelling strengths lies in its choice to tell the story through the eyes of a child. Alezabi articulates that Zain’s perspective creates an immediate connection with the audience. “Children carry a natural vulnerability that crosses language, culture, and borders,” she asserts. By showcasing war through the eyes of Zain, the narrative becomes raw and relatable, stripping away the complexities often associated with adult experiences.

The film is a reminder that the consequences of the occupation extend beyond physical destruction—they claim the very essence of childhood. Alezabi’s intent is clear: “Children who survive war need support that allows them to heal, process their trauma, and rebuild a sense of self.”

A Call to Action

As “GAUZE” unfolds, it extends an urgent plea for awareness. Every frame implores the audience to reflect on the harsh realities faced by children in apartheid zones. The film’s ending lingers uncomfortably—not tied up in hope but left open, a haunting reminder that the struggle continues. “Their story continues, and the world has a responsibility to see them, remember them, and fight for them,” Alezabi emphasizes.

Moreover, the film carries significant meaning beyond its narrative. The very title, “GAUZE,” refers to medical cloth, derived from the name Gaza itself, signifying a place not just of suffering but of resilience. As Zain and his brother wrap their wounds in gauze, the film implies a healing that acknowledges both pain and survival. “In a way, Gaza helps to heal the wounds of the world while it bleeds,” Alezabi carefully notes.

Alezabi’s journey with “GAUZE” has profoundly shaped her vision as a filmmaker. It instills in her a determination to create art that carries weight and meaning. “Everything starts with intention,” she reflects, understanding that art’s impact may not always be overt but can linger in the hearts and minds of its audience, rippling with change.

While “GAUZE” makes its debut in the animation world, it stands as a testament to the power of storytelling—one that challenges conventions and elevates marginalized voices. Through its heartbreaking yet empowering narrative, it invites us to empathize, reflect, and act, united in our pursuit of a world where every child’s innocence is preserved.

You can watch GAUZE on YouTube and contact the team for more information at [email protected].