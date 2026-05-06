Egypt’s Pop Divas Confront Harassment and Public Scrutiny

Fierce, magnetic, and unapologetically herself, the ‘diva’, a word that often describes female singers with power and attitude, can never be tamed or shaped by society’s narrow expectations. She inhabits her own world, always, and only, on her own terms.

There was a time in the 90s and 2000s when the pop diva was the most talked-about woman in magazines, on TV news channels, and even inside university lecture rooms. Stories of American singer Mariah Carey abruptly storming off stage, or Lady Gaga ending her 2009 VMAs performance with fake blood and theatrical drama, cemented these iconic singers as bold, artistic divas.

In Egypt, too, there have been a number of female divas who have always possessed a personality of their own, even if they were not explicitly labeled as divas. Artists like Ruby and Sherine Abdel-Wahab were celebrated as millennial icons and renowned for their bold personas and sultry music videos.

Today, a new generation is shaping their own version of the pop diva, blending content creation with artistry in a way that lets them be the girl next door eating pizza live on TikTok while simultaneously rocking avant-garde outfits in a music video.

A new docuseries, titled Follow Her (2026), produced and distributed by SickBird Productions, a female-led studio behind content generating over 500 million views globally, explores how a rising generation of pop divas, like Amira Adeeb, is spotlighting herself as a rising artist and a modern Arab pop diva.

Shot by Emmy Award-winning Corey S. Martin, the series captures Abdeeb’s journey on a 360-degree level, following her from the intimacy of her bedroom, where she crafts content for social media, to the behind-the-scenes of her music videos, where she exists in a world entirely her own, dressed in pink fluffy boots and a matching hat.

“Artists like Amira are part of a generation that grew up online, where identity is inseparable from the work itself,” Jade Watson, founder and CEO of SickBird Productions, tells Egyptian Streets.

“This generation isn’t just creating within one lane. Amira is acting, building a business, creating content, and shaping conversations around gender and identity, all at once.”

Loving and Hating the Diva

The diva has always been a figure both hated and loved, scorned and celebrated, vilified and venerated all at once.

She can never be simply applauded for her artistry; she must also endure harassment and, at times, harsh public criticism for her daring, defiant attitude. Feminist researchers have explored how pop divas like Madonna challenge traditional femininity through their voice, body, and stories, creating a space where progress and backlash exist side by side.

This is most clearly seen in the docuseries, where an aspiring artist like Amira must not only face backlash over her musical and artistic style, but also endure the digital harassment that comes with being a woman in the spotlight.

While the career of a female artist is often glamorized online, with short clips of videos or shoots showing only peak moments, the docuseries takes a deeper look at how Amira navigates the pressures and harassment she faces.

At one point in the docuseries, Amira explains how she confronted her harassers directly, saying, “I went online multiple times and I said, ‘If anyone sexually harasses me, I’m going to expose you. This is a final warning.’”

In more extreme cases, she was forced to publicly expose the men by posting their messages on her Instagram story, despite the mental strain of being repeatedly subjected to such harassment.

When the harassment crossed the line, Amira personally reached out to the harasser’s family to stop his behavior.

“I do this to show women they can stand up for themselves,” she adds. “Too often, we stay silent or just delete the message, but I refuse to.”

Though this is a personal experience, it reflects a broader pattern in how the public responds to female artists who move beyond traditional notions of performance focused solely on powerful vocals, instead using their whole body and facial expression as part of their creative expression.

Even today, the idea of a woman performer is often not regarded with the same respect as that of a vocalist or opera singer.

“Her experience with online harassment isn’t just an individual story. It becomes a lens into how women navigate visibility in digital spaces,” Watson says.

“It becomes a story about what women have to deal with every day. Her story is a form of social commentary, and it will continue to be as time goes on.”

A Diva Is Anything She Wants to Be

One of the defining qualities of a pop diva is the freedom to be anything she wants to be, without having to consider who might be offended, upset, or even threatened by her individuality.

For many years, female artists were often confined to symbolic national roles, representing something larger than themselves. Titles such as “the Lady of Egyptian Cinema” were given to actresses like Faten Hamama, framing them within a fixed archetype. They appeared on screen to embody certain characters and roles.

A pop diva, in contrast, takes audiences on a journey through her many selves and personas, revealing the diversity and complexity of womanhood.

This can range from singing in the mountains in a hoodie and shorts, as Amira does in her song BEITAK (Your Home, 2025), to appearing in a black suit and trousers in AHMED (2025).

In the docuseries, Amira explains that she has repeatedly resisted being branded as the “face of Egypt,” instead preferring audiences to see her as an individual shaped by multiple global influences, including Egypt.

“I don’t want to be the face of anything,” Amira says. “Because I know I’m not a traditional Egyptian girl, and I can’t live up to the standards that people or institutions expect of me.”

Amira is not alone in the music scene; a growing number of independent and indie artists, such as Nour and Felukah, are part of a new generation of Egyptian female performers asserting their individuality on their own terms.

With social media giving everyone a platform, the responsibility now falls on artists to stand out in a noisy, crowded market. Ultimately, it is those who are most in tune with their own individuality who capture attention.

“The series asks a bigger question: ‘What happens when women are allowed to define themselves on their own terms?’” Watson says.

“That’s where the shift is happening. Not just in Egypt, but globally.”