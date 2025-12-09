Egypt and Iran Set to Play in 2026 World Cup ‘Pride Match’ in Seattle

A 2026 World Cup fixture designated by Seattle’s local organizing committee as a “Pride Match” will feature Egypt and Iran, two countries where same-sex relations are criminalized.

The match, scheduled for 26 June at Lumen Field, is part of Seattle’s Pride weekend and was planned before the World Cup draw took place. According to organizers, the event includes Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+-) themed artwork and citywide celebrations. The initiative is led solely by the Seattle committee and is not affiliated with FIFA.

Following Friday’s draw and Saturday’s match allocation, the fixture was confirmed as a Group G game between Egypt and Iran.

In Iran, same-sex relations can carry the death penalty. In Egypt, authorities often use morality and public decency laws to target LGBTQ+ individuals.

The Seattle Pride Match Advisory Committee said the event will proceed as planned. “Soccer has a unique power to unite people across borders, cultures, and beliefs,” a spokesperson told LGBTQ+ outlet Outsports, adding that the match aims to “celebrate and elevate Pride events in Seattle and across the country.”

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has stated that it refuses to have the national team associated with any celebratory activities related to supporting the LGBTQ+ community. The EFA added that if organizers move forward with Pride-related programming before the match, the team may express its objection on the field.

FIFA, the Seattle organizing committee, and the Egyptian and Iranian football associations have been contacted for comment.