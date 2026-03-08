Regional War Could Push Egypt’s Housing Prices up by 20 Percent

Egypt’s housing market braces for a surge, as the US-Israeli war on Iran drives developers to project price increases of up to 20 percent, threatening buyers with higher costs and delayed deliveries in an already fragile real estate sector, according to a report by AlArabiya.

Several Egyptian property developers, according to Al Arabiya, reported that they expect prices to rise by as much as 20 percent in the coming months, driven by economic and geopolitical factors. Reduced natural gas subsidies, a weakening Egyptian pound against the dollar, which rose from EGP 47.2 to 50.2 against the dollar, which directly affects the cost of production inputs such as billets, and mounting production costs are some of the factors. Should the regional conflict drag on, they warned, those pressures could intensify further, pushing prices even higher.

The stress is being felt across the market. Some buyers are contending with delayed unit deliveries from developers, while others are stepping back to reassess whether Egyptian real estate remains a sound investment at all, as overall returns on property have eroded.

A growing number of observers have also begun describing the market in starker terms, as a Ponzi-like structure in which value is less a reflection of the property itself than of the successive rounds of price inflation that occur from the moment a project is conceived, through delivery, and into the moment it finally becomes habitable.

Developers said they also anticipate a tightening of installment periods, adding further pressure on buyers already stretched by economic conditions.

Yet, the conflict may also bring opportunity. Several developers suggested that sustained geopolitical turbulence in the Gulf could redirect investment flows toward Egypt, which some Gulf investors now view as a relatively safe haven. Demand, they noted, is concentrated around ready-to-deliver units and hotel-style properties, which offer higher liquidity and more stable returns in an otherwise volatile environment.