Koshary: Egypt’s Culinary Treasure Recognized by UNESCO

Koshary, a dish made from lentils, rice, and pasta, was officially inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the Intergovernmental Committee during its meetings in New Delhi from 8 to 12 December.

Lentils, one of the core ingredients of koshary, have been cultivated in Egypt for thousands of years, becoming a staple of local diets long before the dish took its modern form, while rice later arrived in the country through ancient trade routes from Asia.

Over time, tomatoes and chili peppers (brought from the Americas after the Columbian exchange) and pasta, a relatively later addition, were incorporated into the recipe, each layer of ingredient adding distinct textures and flavors to the dish.

While associated with Egypt today as a staple Egyptian dish, koshary’s nomenclature traces back to the Indian dish “khichri.”

Regional variations within Egypt also exist, further enriching its identity, such as the use of yellow lentils on the coast compared to black lentils in Cairo and other areas, along with the optional addition of boiled eggs in some households.

The dish is found in bustling street stalls and high-end restaurants alike, and is often shared among friends and family during gatherings and celebrations. In celebration of this recognition, the Egyptian Embassy in New Delhi organized a special event where koshary was served to attendees.

This gathering underscores the dish’s integral role in Egyptian culture, as it unites diverse communities and serves as a symbol of national pride.

UNESCO’s inscription of koshary enhances its status as part of Egypt’s cultural narrative, joining previous entries such as the ancient martial art of tahteeb and the poem Sirat Bani Hilal.