Late Salah Goal Secures Egypt 2–1 Victory Over Zimbabwe in AFCON Opener

Egypt opened their Africa Cup of Nations 2025 campaign with a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Zimbabwe on Monday night, edging past stubborn opposition despite dominating possession, chances, and territory throughout the match at Le Grand Stade Agadir in Morocco.

The Pharaohs controlled the rhythm of the game from the opening whistle, ending the game with nearly 80 percent of possession, but defensive lapses and missed opportunities ensured the contest remained tense until the very end. Zimbabwe struck first against the run of play in the 20th minute when Prince Dube capitalised on a rare defensive error, slotting past Mohamed El-Shennawy after being left unmarked inside the area.

Egypt’s response was immediate in intent if not in execution. The seven-time African champions flooded forward, with early chances falling to Mahmoud Trezeguet and Mohamed Salah, both denied by a combination of tight defending and sharp goalkeeping from Washington Arubi.

Omar Marmoush was particularly lively, forcing a strong save from distance before missing a gilt-edged opportunity just before halftime.

The pressure finally told in the second half. In the 64th minute, Marmoush latched onto a precise long ball on the wing, cutting inside before firing clinically into the net to draw Egypt level and restore momentum.

Egypt’s coach Hossam Hassan responded by pushing more attacking intent into his side, introducing Ahmed Sayed Zizo and Ibrahim Adel as Egypt searched for a winner.

Zimbabwe, however, remained disciplined and dangerous on the counter, threatening to punish Egypt’s high defensive line as the match wore on. As frustration began to creep in and chances continued to go begging, it took a moment of composure from Egypt’s captain to settle the contest.

Deep into stoppage time, Salah found space inside the box and finished from close range in the 90th minute, sparking celebrations on the Egyptian bench and sealing a vital opening victory. The goal underlined Egypt’s persistence on the night, as well as the importance of experience in tight tournament matches.

While the scoreline ultimately reflected Egypt’s superiority, the performance was far from flawless. Defensive concentration will be a concern moving forward, particularly after conceding from one of Zimbabwe’s few clear chances. Still, the win provides a crucial confidence boost in Group B, which also features Angola and South Africa. Egypt will face South Africa on Friday 26 December and Angola on Monday 29 December.

Egypt, who are chasing a record-extending eighth continental title at the Africa Cup of Nations, will look to build on today’s result and sharpen their performances as the tournament progresses.

For now, the opening hurdle has been cleared, albeit with a reminder that dominance on the statistics sheet does not always translate into an easy night on the pitch.