Egypt to Host 2025-26 Squash World Championships

The prestigious 2025–26 PSA World Championships will return to Giza, Egypt, from 8-16 May, 2026, bringing together 128 of the world’s elite squash players to compete for the sport’s most coveted title.

The event will be hosted at the Palm Hills Sports Club (located in the 6th of October), a venue that has previously showcased the 2023-24 championships.

In the upcoming championships, the spotlight will be on defending champion Nour El Sherbini, who aims to secure her ninth World Championship title, a feat that would place her ahead of Malaysian legend Nicol David in the all-time women’s rankings.

Meanwhile, Diego Elias of Peru will return to challenge Mostafa Asal, the current men’s World No.1 and last season’s winner in Chicago.

“This is an exciting moment for squash as we return to Egypt, where the Palm Hills Sports Club offers an unparalleled backdrop for this high-stakes tournament,” stated PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough.

He emphasized the honor and prestige associated with becoming a World Champion, expressing anticipation for the thrilling matches ahead.

Tarek Attia, Chairman of the Palm Sports Company, echoed Gough’s enthusiasm, affirming Egypt’s role as a global hub for elite squash events. “Hosting the PSA World Championships reinforces our commitment to world-class sports facilities and arrangements,” he said.

The 2025–26 PSA World Championships will feature a prize pool of 64 EGP million (USD 1.35 million), with five regional qualifying tournaments scheduled across Africa, Asia, Europe, and Pan-America early in 2026. Winners from these events will join the world’s top-ranked players in the tournament’s main draw.