Egypt Defeat South Africa 1–0 to Book Place in AFCON Knockout Rounds

Egypt continued their strong start at the Africa Cup of Nations with a resilient 1–0 victory over South Africa on Friday, sealing qualification to the knockout stage and moving top of Group B with six points from two matches.

The decisive moment came just before halftime at Stade Adrar in Agadir, when Mohamed Salah calmly converted a penalty in the 45th minute after VAR confirmed a foul inside the area. The goal proved enough to secure all three points in a match that tested Egypt’s defensive resolve, particularly after being reduced to ten men moments after the penalty.

The victory means Egypt become the first team in the tournament to secure qualification to the knockout stage at the Africa Cup of Nations, continuing their perfect start in Group B following Monday’s 2–1 win over Zimbabwe. It also places them top of the group ahead of South Africa and Angola, giving them breathing room heading into the final round of group matches.

Egypt began the contest on the front foot, dominating possession early and creating several promising chances through Salah and Omar Marmoush. Marmoush went close with a free kick from the edge of the box, while Salah twice threatened with dangerous runs behind South Africa’s backline.

The game turned moments after Egypt took the lead. Right-back Mohamed Hany was shown a second yellow card deep into first-half stoppage time, leaving the Pharaohs to play the entire second half a man down.

From that point on, the match shifted into a test of discipline, organisation, and composure. South Africa pushed aggressively after the break, exploiting the numerical advantage and committing more bodies forward. However, Egypt’s defence stood firm, marshalled by goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy, who produced a series of crucial saves to preserve the clean sheet. His stops from Evidence Makgopa and Tshepang Mokwana in the final minutes were particularly vital as pressure mounted.

Coach Hossam Hassan also responded pragmatically, reshaping his side with defensive substitutions and asking his midfield to absorb sustained pressure.

Despite South Africa’s late appeals for a penalty and several nervy moments during stoppage time, Egypt held on to see out the win.

Egypt will now face Angola on Monday in their third and final group-stage fixture, with qualification assured but momentum firmly on their side.

While concerns remain over discipline and finishing, the Pharaohs’ ability to grind out results under pressure has once again underlined their credentials as serious contenders in the tournament.