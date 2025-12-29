Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Egypt: Diverse Plans Unveiled

As 2025 draws to a close, New Year’s Eve (NYE) takes on profound significance for many Egyptians, symbolizing a time for reflection, renewal, and celebration. To know more about what NYE means to Egyptians, we spoke to four individuals who shared their distinct plans for ushering in the new year.

A Night Under the Stars

Fakhry Halim, a 28-year-old construction engineer, is set to celebrate at JellyZone, an underground event known for its hype music vibe.

Founded in 2017 by DJ Donia Jelly, JellyZone began as a series of house parties and then evolved into a popular platform that hosts experimental music in Cairo. This year, Halim will head to a special NYE event in Fayoum, which promises over 14 artists and more than 30 hours of music.

“I’m really excited about the atmosphere,” he shares. “I will be heading there with my friends to celebrate around people who appreciate underground music.”

For Halim, this gathering represents a chance to connect with like-minded individuals while embracing his love for music away from the busyness of the city.

Family Fun and Movie Marathons

In contrast, Laila Wahdan, a 25-year-old travel agent, has opted for a more intimate celebration with her family.

Their plans each NYE include an evening filled with card games, popcorn, and a movie marathon.

“We’re debating between ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Star Wars,’” she laughs, capturing the importance of familial bonds for her.

“We don’t often get time together with our busy lives, so it’s nice to slow down and enjoy each other’s company,” she adds.

For her, the night is a perfect opportunity to reflect on the past year, sharing stories and laughter over their favorite films.

A Festive Cruise on the Nile

For a different atmosphere within Cairo, Saif Ghadir, a 34-year-old corporate procurement professional, plans to welcome the new year on a Nile cruise with friends.

“There’s something magical about celebrating on the water, especially the Nile, since I am too lazy to travel outside of Cairo,” he says, excitedly describing the evening as he plans for it to be filled with music, laughter, and some delicious food.

“The Nile is such a significant part of our culture, and celebrating there adds a special touch,” Ghadir explains.

As Ghadir and his friends cruise along the iconic river, he imagines a lively scene: music blasting, friends enjoying the moment, and the city lights reflecting off the water.

A Cozy Girls’ Night In

Meanwhile, Zeina Wael, a 26-year-old corporate analyst, is planning a gathering with her close friends for a cozy sleepover.

“It’s like a girls’ night in,” she describes, showing the comfort and warmth of their shared friendships.

The night will be a blend of storytelling, laughter, and perhaps a few resolutions as they reflect on the year that has passed.

“It’s great to take some time to bond and share our experiences,” she says. Wael’s plans highlight the significance of friendship and the supportive environment that can be created in such informal settings.

From the beats of an underground party in the desert to the warmth of a family gathering, the diversity in plans portrays how each individual perceives NYE.

Each celebration serves as a reflection of personal values, aspirations, and the deep connections that define their experiences.